Steelers Encouraged to Add Free Agent Safety for ‘Unlocking’ Minkah Fitzpatrick

The NFL appears to have moved past its initial wave of free agent signings to begin this offseason. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of quality players still available. One that Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh argued the Pittsburgh Steelers should target was safety Julian Blackmon.

Farabaugh named Blackmon one of three free agents the Steelers should sign to fill remaining needs. Farabaugh hyped the former Indianapolis Colts safety as key to “unlocking” former All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“If there was a safety made to play next to Minkah Fitzpatrick, Julian Blackmon passes that test with flying colors,” Farabaugh wrote. “His ability to move around the football field is exactly what the Steelers need to pair with someone like Fitzpatrick, who became far too boxed into one spot a season ago.”

In four seasons with the Colts, Blackmon posted 214 combined tackles, including 12 tackles for loss. He also had 17 pass defenses and 7 interceptions.

During 2023, he recorded a career-highs of 88 combined tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 8 pass defenses and 4 interceptions.

At the beginning of the offseason, Pro Football Focus ranked Blackmon the sixth-best available safety in free agency.

What Julian Blackmon Could Provide for the Steelers

The Steelers added starting cornerback Donte Jackson in a trade involving wideout Diontae Johnson. But Pittsburgh could still use more depth at cornerback and safety.

Signing a starting safety would be most ideal for the Steelers. Pittsburgh released Keanu Neal, who started eight games in 2023, on March 7.

Blackmon would fulfill that need. He started 46 contests, including a career-high 15 games during 2023, in four seasons with the Colts.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Blackmon experienced his best season last year. He posted a 68.3 PFF player grade, which ranked 26th among 61 safeties who played at least half his team’s snaps during 2023.

Most importantly, though, Blackmon could be an ideal safety to pair with Fitzpatrick, who is hoping to return to an All-Pro level in 2024.

“Pittsburgh used Fitzpatrick in the slot and box more than they probably would have liked in 2023,” Farabaugh wrote. “While he is elite in that area, his range and ball skills call for him to do more than play down in the box and bang around with physicality.

“Bringing in someone like Blackmon to help alleviate the stress of Fitzpatrick condensing too many roles, mainly if Damontae Kazee sticks around on top of that, is a significant addition to the Steelers defense.”

Fitzpatrick made first-team All-Pro with a league-leading 6 interceptions during 2022. But he didn’t have any interceptions in 2023.

Projecting Blackmon’s Next Contract

Blackmon could be an ideal free agent target for the Steelers from a money perspective as well.

PFF projected Blackmon to be worth $11.5 million on a 2-year deal this offseason. PFF also predicted Blackmon to receive $6 million guaranteed with an average annual salary of $5.75 million.

Spotrac reported on March 14 that they have $16.94 million remaining in cap space. That ranks 17th in the NFL and about $5.4 million below league average.

With other needs at cornerback, wide receiver and center, signing a safety on an affordable contract will likely be vital for the Steelers.

However, Pittsburgh could open up additional salary cap space with a few other moves. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac predicted the Steelers to re-work Jackson’s contract to lower his $10.52 million cap hit for 2024.

The Steelers could also restructure contracts for Fitzpatrick and edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, along with offer defensive lineman Cameron Heyward an extension, to create more cap space.