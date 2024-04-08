Steelers’ Justin Fields Named Potential Target for NFC Rival

Quarterback Justin Fields will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 season. But Fansided’s Christopher Kline presented a scenario where he could return to the NFC by next year.

Kline suggested Fields as one of five different options for the Dallas Cowboys to replace quarterback Dak Prescott before the 2025 season.

“The Cowboys obviously have an underlying interest in dual-threat QBs (see: Trey Lance),” Kline wrote. “If Prescott walks, we can expect Jerry Jones to look for a splashy name with a little upside. Fields is 25 years old, with enough starting experience to justify one last prolonged opportunity.”

In Kline’s scenario, the Steelers declined Fields’ fifth-year option for 2025. In the hypothetical, Fields also didn’t receive the opportunity to play in Pittsburgh during 2024, and the Steelers presumably signed Russell Wilson to a contract extension.

The Steelers acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick on March 16. The draft selection will become a fourth-round choice if Fields plays 51% of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps in 2024.

Could the Dallas Cowboys be Interested in QB Justin Fields?

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Cowboys plan to sign Prescott to a contract extension. But because it’s “America’s Team,” rumors are likely to swirl behind center for Dallas until Prescott signs his next deal.

Kline argued that Fields could be a contingency plan for Dallas for much of the same reason the Steelers were interested in him — he’s cheap.

“While his output was never great, the complete lack of faith in such a dynamic athlete is a bit surprising,” Kline wrote. “It could set up Dallas with a chance to find major value in the bargain bin.”

Three years ago, Fields was a first-round draft pick. Schefter speculated that Fields could be worth multiple Day 2 selections in a trade this offseason. But instead, the Bears offloaded Fields for one Day 3 pick in next year’s draft.

If Fields doesn’t play in 2024, which was the scenario Kline presented, then it’s unlikely the quarterback raises his value.

Fields is 10-28 in his NFL career as a starter. Although he’s a tremendous playmaker, he is also prone to make significant mistakes.

Fields has averaged 7 yards per pass with 40 touchdown passes along with 6.2 yards per carry and 14 rushing touchdowns in his career. He has also thrown 30 interceptions, fumbled 38 times and taken 135 sacks in 40 NFL games.

Could Fields Sign Contract Extension With Steelers?

Kline’s hypothetical where Fields lands with the Cowboys in free agency next year is dependent on the Steelers declining his fifth-year option, the quarterback not playing for the Steelers in 2024 and then Fields electing to leave Pittsburgh.

But it’s also dependent on one other thing — Fields not signing a contract extension with the Steelers before the season.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac proposed that could potentially be on the table for Fields this summer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they did something sooner with Fields,” wrote Dulac on April 3 to a question about the Steelers possibly negotiating a new contract with the quarterback.

At least going into the 2024 season, the Steelers clearly see Fields as a backup to Wilson. But Wilson will turn 36 in November, so he’s not the long-term solution behind center.

While Fields’ rookie contract is expiring, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Steelers were patient with his development. Fields is younger than Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers could sign Fields to an extension this summer, ending any hope for a team such as the Cowboys acquiring him in 2025 free agency.