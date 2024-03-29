Former Rival Coach Speaks Out on Steelers’ Justin Fields Trade

Quarterback Justin Fields will not be in the NFC North for his fourth season. The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired him in a trade for a conditional sixth-round pick on March 16. It’s safe to say Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is pleased about that.

At the annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida during the final week of March, Campbell expressed relief about not having to face Fields twice per season anymore.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s nice to have Fields outta that division,” Campbell told reporters, via The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy.

Although Fields posted just a 2-3 record in three seasons against the Lions, Detroit’s defense struggled at defending the dynamic former first-round pick.

In five games against the Lions, Fields completed 57% of his passes for an average of 7.4 yards per attempt. He had 5 passing touchdowns and 3 interceptions as well.

Fields also rushed for 450 yards and 3 scores in those five contests. He averaged more than 8 yards per carry, which is the most Fields has averaged against any NFL opponent he has faced more than once.

Chicago Teammates Disappointed Bears Traded QB Justin Fields

The diminished draft pick return for Fields conveys the notion that no one really wanted the 2021 first-round pick. But the reaction to the Fields trade made the Steelers look like winners.

Several of the quarterback’s teammates in Chicago showcased a lot of disappointment that the team elected to move on from Fields.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet shared on the CHGO Bears podcast that he was no longer in the mood to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day after hearing Fields was leaving.

“I was planning to hit the city and go out, but then I got a call from [Matt Eberflus] and the people with the Bears, and decided to stay in after the news with Justin,” Kmet said. “Obviously, really upsetting that it came to that, and where it was at that moment, but you kind of felt like the writing was on the wall with that.”

Other Bears players expressed their sadness over Fields being traded on X (formerly Twitter).

“Don’t talk to me,” wrote Bears safety Jaquan Brisker.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins posted a video clip of a young kid crying.

Fields being a beloved teammate in Chicago and a nemesis for the Lions doesn’t mean he will fulfill his potential in Pittsburgh. But Fields’ popularity in the locker room won’t hurt either and should be a site for sore eyes for the Steelers after the team’s departure with Kenny Pickett.

Steelers Fans Waiting to Hear from Fields

Although Fields has been a member of the Steelers for roughly two weeks, Steelers nation is still waiting for the 25-year-old to hold his first press conference in Pittsburgh.

The wait has nothing to do with a potential controversy from the trade. Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola reported on March 28 that Fields is currently on a Youth Football Camp tour out of the country.

Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi wrote on March 29 that Fields “is working with Gridiron Important and FlexWork Sports” to spread football participation in Europe.

15-year-old quarterback Natan Perrier tweeted a picture of himself working with Fields in France on March 27.

With that important work, it’s understandable that Fields hasn’t held his first Steelers press conference. Perhaps his time away will assist in his own self-development and indirectly help make him a better quarterback in Pittsburgh.