Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Goes Off on Report He ‘Refused’ to Backup Mason Rudolph

The 2023 season has largely been one to forget for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. He’s gone through multiple injuries, a coordinator change and loud criticism in the media.

Now entering the regular season finale, Pickett is dealing with a report and additional speculation that he “refused” to serve as the team’s backup quarterback in Week 17.

“Just got told that Pickett 100 percent refused to be the backup,” Pittsburgh sports personality Mark Madden wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on January 1. “That the Steelers writers know that but won’t write it.”

Just got told that Pickett 100 percent refused to be the backup. That the Steelers writers know that but won't write it. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) January 1, 2024

In response, Pickett strongly denied that he didn’t want to be the backup when he spoke to reporters on January 2.

“I saw reports out there that I felt like were attacking my character and how I am as a person, not even getting into a player standpoint of it,” Pickett told reporters, via The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “There was no talk of me being a backup quarterback this week in terms of being a two. If I was healthy enough to play and the trainers and coaches felt like I looked good enough to play, I was gonna start and play.”

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly didn’t confirm Madden’s report, but he suggested during a radio appearance that it might not have been just health that made Pickett inactive in Week 17.

“I’m very, very highly skeptical that it was 100 percent Mike Tomlin’s decision that Kenny Pickett did not dress yesterday,” Kaboly said on The Fan Morning Show, via The Steelers Wire’s Allison Koehler.

Questions about Pickett’s availability surfaced after the second-year quarterback was inactive in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickett hasn’t played since he underwent ankle surgery on December 4.