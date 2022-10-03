Steelers Fans React to Quarterback Kenny Pickett’s NFL Debut

The Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh started sooner than anyone expected. Coming into the Steelers matchup with the New York Jets, all indications were that there would be no Pickett. Mike Tomlin appeared adamant that the Steelers were Mitch Trubisky’s team.

Not so fast. On Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half, Tomlin threw caution to the wind and put his rookie quarterback into the game.

Immediately the scene at Acrisure Stadium picked up as fans went wild. Not only did the move fire up the crowd, but it also fired up the offense.

It was a shame that Pickett’s first pass was an interception, but even Chase Claypool admitted that was on him. The rookie had an up-and-down day from there, but it was clear he commanded the Steelers offense in a way Trubisky could not.

Kenny Pickett's first throw in the league is intercepted 😬 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/J6lEYTw6gJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2022

Pickett finished the debut completing 10 of 13 passes for 120 yards. All three incompletions of Pickett’s incompletions were interceptions, but he was responsible for Pittsburgh’s only touchdowns of the day.

Despite the invigorating performance, Tomlin isn’t ready to pronounce the Steelers as Kenny Pickett’s team.

“I’m not going to talk extended as we sit here,” Tomlin said about Pickett starting Week 5 versus the Buffalo Bills. “We did what we needed to do to put ourselves in position to win this game. We’ll do it again. But I like to just keep it where we are in terms of what transpired here today. We’ll deal with next week, next week.”

Steelers, NFL Fans React to Kenny Pickett’s Debut

I’m tired of him Mitching it up.

-Mike Tomlin to Kenny Pickett probably pic.twitter.com/V0oqjqGSom — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 2, 2022

The Loyal Sons kicked it off with, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. KENNY PICKETT TIME.”

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. KENNY PICKETT TIME. pic.twitter.com/rg7daLArTO — The Loyal Sons (@TheLoyalSons) October 2, 2022

Sports TV journalist Ryan Burr tweeted, “You know when you know. You know instantly when you see it. Kenny Pickett has IT. He will have a tough year, probably throw 13-14 picks but kid is insanely accurate and very athletic. The Steelers are a bad team and will have a bad record but they have the guy to win 7th SB.”

You know when you know. You know instantly when you see it. Kenny Pickett has IT. He will have a tough year, probably throw 13-14 picks but kid is insanely accurate and very athletic. The Steelers are a bad team and will have a bad record but they have the guy to win 7th SB. — Ryan Burr (@RyanBurr) October 2, 2022

Steel City Underground podcast host Zac Celedonia, who was in attendance for Kenny Pickett’s debut, observed: “I can tell you one thing they didn’t show on tv: after Kenny Pickett’s second touchdown george pickens, after being visibly pissed off in the first half, went over to the bench and started pumping and hyping up the crowd. It was electric. You cannot go back to mitch.

I can tell you one thing they didn’t show on tv: after Kenny Pickett’s second touchdown george pickens, after being visibly pissed off in the first half, went over to the bench and started pumping and hyping up the crowd. It was electric. You cannot go back to mitch. — Zac Celedonia (@ZeFlashNFL) October 2, 2022

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora tweeted, “Kenny Pickett with a big third down conversion to Pat Freiermuth. Makes the play under pressure and lets the Jets know about it. Ice in his veins.”

Kenny Pickett with a big third down conversion to Pat Freiermuth. Makes the play under pressure and lets the Jets know about it. Ice in his veins. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/NdDUQ4hVu7 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 2, 2022

Joshua Travis tweeted what all fans were feeling about Pickett’s debut, “Kenny Pickett is a rookie. Rookies make mistakes but Kenny showed more heart out there than Mitchell Trubisky did.”

Kenny Pickett is a rookie. Rookies make mistakes but Kenny showed more heart out there than Mitchell Trubisky did. — Joshua Travis (@Maddog_219) October 3, 2022

Every Steelers fan on earth when Kenny Pickett came into the game. pic.twitter.com/b7ZEH3xUmS — DJszn(1-3) (@PutridLobster) October 2, 2022

Kenny Pickett right now pic.twitter.com/jxvbU6wTd5 — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 2, 2022

Fifth Quarter Pitt saw the pure joy of playing ball was for Pickett, “This throw by Kenny Pickett is the reason he went 1st round. The guy LOVES football!!!”

This throw by Kenny Pickett is the reason he went 1st round. The guy LOVES football!!!

pic.twitter.com/ftoFV8Vl7R — Fifth Quarter Pitt (@FQPitt) October 3, 2022

Jared Kane remembered the early days of Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, “Kenny Pickett has the exact same competitive edge Ben Roethlisberger did. This kid wants to win and doesn’t give a fuck how he does it. He’s a natural born leader and makes this better than what it is. Steelers couldn’t have gotten luckier with him.”

Kenny Pickett has the exact same competitive edge Ben Roethlisberger did. This kid wants to win and doesn’t give a fuck how he does it. He’s a natural born leader and makes this better than what it is. Steelers couldn’t have gotten luckier with him. — Jared Kane (@BaddestBearJew) October 2, 2022

Brandon wrote not to let Kenny Pickett’s stats fool you. “Don’t let the 3 picks distract you from the fact that Kenny Pickett made the offense look like an actual NFL offense.”

Don't let the 3 picks distract you from the fact that Kenny Pickett made the offense look like an actual NFL offense — Brandon (@Bigplayspillane) October 2, 2022

The Fan Morning Show host Adam Crowley tweeted, “Kenny Pickett may not lead the team to many wins this year, but he’s got IT. The moment didn’t look too big for him. He’s got the confidence and work ethic to get better.”

Kenny Pickett may not lead the team to many wins this year, but he's got IT. The moment didn't look too big for him. He's got the confidence and work ethic to get better. #Steelers — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) October 3, 2022

Another Steelers fan tweeted, “Yes, Kenny Pickett threw 3 INTs today. 2 hit off his receivers hands and one was on a Hail Mary. He also made some throws and plays with his feet that Mitch could only dream of making. The stadium and team were also much more energized with him in there.”