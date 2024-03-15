NFL Media Reignite QB Trade Rumor After Steelers Deal Kenny Pickett

So much for a potential Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson quarterback competition with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 15 that the Steelers agreed to send Pickett, along with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round, to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 98 overall pick and two 2025 seventh-round selections.

Without Pickett, the Steelers are now back to having only one quarterback on the roster. Incredibly, that one signal caller is Wilson, and not any of the three quarterbacks the Steelers had on their active roster for the 2023 season.

With an obvious need for quarterback depth, NFL media restarted a popular rumor from early in the offseason — the Steelers could pursue a trade for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

“Justin Fields?” The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly asked on X (formerly Twitter) following the Pickett trade.

Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo and former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III also suggested a Steelers-Fields trade could be back on.

“The Steelers’ blockbuster Kenny Pickett trade clears the way for Justin Fields to Pittsburgh,” Lombardo wrote on X. “Makes too much sense not to happen.”

“With Kenny Pickett being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, now the perfect spot for Justin Fields is in Pittsburgh if the Chicago Bears trade him,” tweeted Griffin.

The phrase “Fields to Pittsburgh” began trending on X within 30 minutes of the Pickett trade.