Steelers Turn Heads With Kicker Set to Wear Kenny Pickett’s No. 8

In previous stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, kicker Matthew Wright has worn No. 16 and 4. But according to the NFL Jersey Numbers X (formerly Twitter) account, Wright will wear No. 8 this summer. Previously, quarterback Kenny Pickett wore No. 8 for the Steelers.

“Pittsburgh Steelers K Matthew Wright is wearing number 8,” wrote NFL Jersey Numbers on X. “Last worn by Kenny Pickett.”

Pittsburgh Steelers K Matthew Wright (@Mattyice717) is wearing number 8. Last worn by Kenny Pickett. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/w68uGocBFn — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 16, 2024

The Steelers electing to give Pickett’s old number to a backup kicker generated quite the reaction from social media.

“Already a better 8 than Pickett…” wrote Valente on X.

Already a better 8 than Pickett… — Valente ✝️⚜️ #ExtendRashidShaheed (@VTalksSaints) April 16, 2024

“They are about the same size,” wrote Parabolic.

“I bet he scores more points than Kenny had combined in this first 8 games lol,” Steel City Delegate added, making fun of Pickett’s lack of scoring.

To be fair to Pickett, kickers score more than any other player on the field. That’s particularly true of quarterbacks, who don’t officially “score” for the NFL record book with passing touchdowns.

But even including his rushing scores, Pickett had 17 total touchdowns in 25 games with the Steelers. Last season, Pittsburgh averaged 16 points per game in 12 Pickett starts.

Steelers’ Matthew Wright to Don Kenny Pickett’s No. 8

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise that the Steelers have assigned No. 8 to a new player. With 90 players on the team’s roster for training camp and the preseason, NFL teams can’t really afford to not use certain digits. That’s especially true if a handful of numbers are retired, which is the case with the Steelers.

According to NFL Jersey Numbers X, in addition to Wright, the Steelers assigned 14 numbers to new players. Like the case with No. 8, 2023 starters wore three of those numbers.

Many of those 14 players will likely be cut. Therefore, once the regular season begins, those numbers will not be used.

One exception could be if the cut player joins the Steelers practice squad and then receives a game day elevation.

Will Matthew Wright Make the Steelers Practice Squad?

Wright is one of the many players who received a new number from the Steelers on April 16 that isn’t expected to make the roster.

Chris Boswell has served as Pittsburgh’s kicker since the middle of the 2015 season. That isn’t expected to change during 2024.

Wright has kicked three previous times for the Steelers. In 2020 and 2022, Wright replaced an injured Boswell for a handful of games.

If Boswell suffers an injury during the preseason, then Steelers fans could see Wright kick in a game wearing No. 8. Otherwise, Wright will likely battle for a practice squad spot.

But given how well Boswell has kicked for most of his career, the Steelers aren’t likely to dedicate a practice squad spot to a kicker.

Wright has gone 16-for-18 on field goal attempts in seven games for Pittsburgh. He has also made all 14 of his extra-point tries.

In addition to Pittsburgh, Wright has kicked for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers. He has made 85.1% of his field goals and all but 2 of his 37 extra points.

Boswell has made 87.2% of his field-goal attempts in nine seasons.

Ironically, Pickett won’t wear No. 8 with the Philadelphia Eagles during 2024. His new number will be No. 7.