Steelers GM Omar Khan Speaks Out on QB Kenny Pickett

Head coach Mike Tomlin and president Art Rooney II of the Pittsburgh Steelers have done their best to support Kenny Pickett in the midst of team being involved in quarterback trade rumors. On February 29, Steelers general manager Omar Khan offered his praise for Pickett.

While Khan admitted the Steelers plan to add competition for Pickett this offseason, Khan spoke highly of the only quarterback the Steelers currently have on the roster.

“I have full faith in Kenny [Pickett],” Khan told the media, via TribLive.com’s Joe Rutter. “He’s shown us some good things. Obviously there were some issues with the offense, and I’m excited about the impact that Arthur Smith’s gonna have on him. Arthur’s very optimistic about Kenny. I know they’ve communicated.”

“But [Pickett] knows and we all know that there’s going to be competition in the room, and we’ve always been a team that keeps three quarterbacks. I’d expect that to be the same this year. So, we’ll look at all avenues.”

In 2024, Pickett will be entering his third year with the Steelers. He completed 62% of his passes for an average of 6.4 yards per attempt in 2023. Pickett also had 6 touchdowns versus 4 interceptions.

He has posted a 14-10 record in 24 NFL starts during his career.