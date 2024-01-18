Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Breaks Silence on QB Kenny Pickett’s Future

Quarterback Kenny Pickett did not speak to the media following the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Therefore, the media was unable to ask Pickett about his future in Pittsburgh.

But it was a major topic at the end-of-the-season press conference for head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin shared with reporters that Pickett will return as the team’s QB1 next season. But the head coach suggested that Pickett will have to earn the right to keep his job.

“There’s always competition in this thing. We don’t anoint anyone,” Tomlin told the media on January 18. “Man, I’m appreciative of his efforts and where he is and excited about continuing to work with him.

“But certainly, he will be challenged from a competition perspective moving forward. Competition brings the best out in all of us.”

As Tomlin continued to answer questions about his quarterback who didn’t play again after suffering an ankle injury on December 3, he said he’s already talked to Pickett about the fact that the 2024 season will “be a big year” for him.

Pickett went 7-5 as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback in 2023. He posted the exact same record during his rookie season in 2022.

Pickett’s individual statistics mostly stayed the same as well in his second season. He posted a 62% completion percentage and averaged 6.4 yards per pass with 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 12 games during 2023.

Including the playoffs, Mason Rudolph started the final four contests for the Steelers. Rudolph went 3-1 with a 68.1% completion percentage and 8.4 yards per pass average. He also had 5 touchdowns and 1 interception.