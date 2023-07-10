Steelers Exec Pushes Back On Kenny Pickett Rumors: Report

It’s been 15 months since the Pittsburgh Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett with their 20th overall pick in 2022, and not everyone is sold on him as the future of the franchise.

The national NFL media seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach to Pickett as the leader of the Black and Gold going forward. But according to a source “from the highest levels of the organization” (courtesy of Behind the Steel Curtain editor Jeff Hartman), that couldn’t be further from the truth. Pickett is their guy.

“According to our source which comes from the highest levels of the organization, the Steelers are more than pleased with Pickett,” Hartman shared on the June 30 episode of BTSC’s Let’s Ride podcast. “In fact, in response to some of the narratives floating around regarding the team’s potential uneasiness with Pickett as their future quarterback, the source called those spouting these rumors ‘idiots’.”

Hartman said that the Steelers are more impressed with him now than they were during the pre-draft process. “Pickett’s work ethic, leadership, and abilities have the organization feeling more than confident with Pickett being the future of the organization.”

“Our source added how Pickett has ‘every intangible as a leader you could hope or ask for in an NFL quarterback.’ When asked just how sold the Steelers are on Pickett, the response was precise, ‘This is his team’.”

🚨 NEW PODCAST🚨

A rundown of the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast for the #RideorDieCrew

• SOURCES open up about the #Steelers feelings on KP8

• Breaking down 2023 QB opponents w/ @thebetz93

• Special anniversary Hart to Heart ♥️

🎧 Listen below ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/PX6TKHxHyp — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) June 30, 2023

It doesn’t matter what anyone outside of the organization thinks anyway. If Pickett is truly “their guy,” which the executive indicated he is, he’ll be a member of the Steelers for years to come — if he and Pittsburgh are lucky, for a decade-plus.

But for those who believe he’s not, I get it. No one knows if Pickett is great (yet), not even Pickett himself. The final stretch of the 2022 season showed glimpses of Pickett having the “it factor.” But he hasn’t done it for a full season (he wasn’t asked to) and there are serious concerns about an already startling concussion history.

We should be thankful that he’s shown promise and remain optimistic about his future. The younger generation of Steelers fans doesn’t know the pain of the two decades between Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger. Not everyone is Tom Brady. Some quarterbacks need development to be consistent winners. If it doesn’t work out with Pickett long-term, it’ll be a setback and the back-to-the-drawing-board process will begin again. It’s not the end of the world. The quarterback carousel happens to plenty of teams in the NFL (ahem, Cleveland Browns), it just hasn’t happened for the Pittsburgh Steelers in forever. And hopefully, it won’t anytime soon.

A New Device Helping Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Study Film

Like most quarterbacks, Kenny Pickett is a tireless worker in constant pursuit of improving his craft. This offseason, he’s taking advantage of a new tool to aid in that process.

During organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, and perhaps forthcoming training camp, Pickett donned a helmet camera to give him another option in film study. One of the first things he noticed from the footage is how hard it really is to see from inside the pocket.

“It’s just hard to see, honestly, through the camera, play with bodies in your face,” Pickett said in a June 14 press conference. “It’s different, obviously, being back there playing, but there’s some things you can take from it.”

The new-angle footage confirms what he thought he saw in practice instead of relying on memory afterward. “I want to be able to articulate to Coach Sully [quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan] what I saw,” he said. “And when I go back and watch it on tape and it’s what exactly what I saw, it kind of verifies what I’m seeing.”

Another advantage is being able to identify where his eyes were looking pre-snap and just before he made his throw in an attempt to avoid having “tells” that the defense can take advantage of.

Locked on #Steelers Thursday: – Kenny Pickett helmet camera addition

– How Pickett studies film, improves game

– Could his field vision take a huge step?

– Realistic growth expectations for offense Listen on @ApplePodcasts/@Spotify here:https://t.co/4bxdedwato pic.twitter.com/xgIU6FhTps — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) June 15, 2023

Pickett has another tool at his disposal during film study: Minkah Fitzpatrick. What better person to analyze practice with than a three-time All-Pro and one of the best at his position? Aside from the pass rush, getting past defensive backs is a major component of a quarterback’s success. And Fitzpatrick has been able to offer invaluable insight that’ll advance his game.

“A lot of the times I’m sitting there with him, asking questions and stuff and he’s the best in the league, I think, at his position,” Pickett said. “So to be able to sit there with him and kind of pick his brain on what he sees and how he acts in the secondary helps me.”

Now Pickett wants to see what Fitzpatrick sees. Not only will that help the second-year quarterback, but it might also benefit the veteran. “I want to put it on Mink and see what he looks at.”