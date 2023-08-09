Steelers Decide on Kenny Pickett’s Playing Time vs Bucs

Every NFL team does things a little bit differently, including their approach to preseason games. They choose who starts and who sits for each game in the trio of preseason matchups.

Typically, game one is a mix of some teams playing forecasted starters and spectators. Week 2 is “dress rehearsal” — about as close as you’ll get to regular season action … until regular season action. Week 3 is mostly bubble players auditioning for the chance to move on to the next round, whether it’s the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have decided who they’ll start the Week 1 tilt versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, August 11, 2023, and that includes starting quarterback where Kenny Pickett is getting the nod.

Historically, Mitch Trubisky started and played seven snaps in Week 1 of 2022, completing four for 63 yards and an opening-drive score against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Ben Roethlisberger only took snaps in Week 2 of his final career preseason in 2021 and finished 8-of-10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said, via 93.7 The Fan, Pickett’s snap count depends on what happens while he’s in there — as it usually goes this time of year. “I think it’s going to be a decent amount. Maybe two quarters, maybe he gets the whole first half. Maybe it’s just a quarter and a half. It will depend on situational things like TD drives. The sweet spot is somewhere between one and two quarters.”

I’d say she’s correct because she pretty much covers every scenario that could play out ahead of the second half. Should Pickett take the Steelers downfield for a score in his first drive, which we all hope to see, he won’t be in for long. If he struggles, which we all hope not to see, he’ll be in a while.

The preseason debut for Pickett’s rookie season came in the second half versus Seattle and it was impressive, especially for his first go as a pro. He went 13-for-15 on 95 yards and two tuddies. He also rushed three times for 16 yards.

Kenny Pickett Is Ready to Roll for the Steelers

When discussing his 2023 debut, “I’m on go,” Kenny Pickett said. “I’ll be in there for however long they want me to be. When they pull me, they’ll pull me out. I’m excited to play.”

Mike Tomlin foresees having more details on Pickett’s playing time after the final practice on Thursday, August 10, which is focused solely on their Bucs opponent. But he did share a blanket statement, “All that are healthy are scheduled to play at this juncture, how much they’ll play is to be determined.”

#Steelers Mike Tomlin on who will play Friday and how much ⁦@937theFan⁩ pic.twitter.com/4q4y0pZnQ8 — Jeff Hathhorn (@jhathhorn) August 9, 2023

If all goes smoothly in said practice, it’s likely fans will see some favorites in addition to Pickett like running back Najee Harris, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and pass-rusher T.J. Watt.

“We had a good padded practice, Steelers versus Steelers. Tomorrow’s (Thursday) practice is geared toward Tampa, so tonight we turn our attention to some of those detailed things.”

Pittsburgh travels to Tampa before welcoming the Buffalo Bills for Week 2 on Saturday, August 19.