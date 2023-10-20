Key Takeaways Ahead of The Steelers’ Matchup Against The Rams

A

week away from action saw the Baltimore Ravens overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers as division leaders in the AFC North.

The Steelers will look to get warm off of their break in action and start a hot streak reminiscent of last season against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, Oct. 22.

Coaches and players alike have all exuded confidence in their time off giving them a chance to clean up impediments in their execution on both sides of the football. The Steelers head into SoFi Stadium against a 3-3 Rams team that has their go-to offensive weapon back in the lineup. Here are the key storylines surrounding the anticipated matchup.

Cooper Kupp is a Man on a Mission

The Steelers’ secondary have a problem on their hands with the re-emergence of wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles had been without Kupp since Week 10 of the 2022 campaign due to an ankle injury. The former 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has not lost a step since he last took the field.

Kupp has 15 receptions on 21 targets for 266 yards and 1 receiving touchdown through two games. The Rams have gone 1-1 in that span but receive a huge boost with him back on the gridiron.

Pittsburgh sports an above average defense against the pass. Cornerbacks Levi Wallace (7) and Patrick Peterson (6) lead the franchise in passes defended and will be the men to try and contain Kupp. Additionally, Joey Porter Jr. is in line for an uptick in snaps. He’ll get a chance to pick up crucial stops against another dynamic receiver in Week 7.

Steelers Confident Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Start Racking Up Takeaways

This is not the first time safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has gone without a takeaway through the first five weeks of a season. Though, every season in which he’s snagged an interception inside of six games (2019, ’20, ’22) has come with first team All-Pro honors. Conversely, his name has been kept off of the end-of-season awards list every year where he hasn’t (2018, ’21).

Fitzpatrick’s coaching staff is not sweating his slow start. Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has no doubt that the 2022 interceptions leader will spring into action and start making life hell for opposing quarterbacks:

“Things kind of slow down a little bit and I believe because I know what kind of football player he is that he’s going to start getting his hands on some balls and making a splash that we need.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin doubled down on Austin’s assurances. He foresees Fitzpatrick working in tandem with superstar LB TJ Watt to elevate the defense and bother Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Where The Rams Can Be Exploited

Los Angeles has given up the fifth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing backfields. Week 7 gives Pittsburgh a ripe opportunity to finally get one of their running backs in the end zone.

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review, Najee Harris spoke on using the bye week to hone in on analyzing film and getting on the same page with his offensive line, saying:

“I wanted to bring a lineman in to talk about what I’m seeing, what those guys are seeing,” Harris said, “what it is exactly we all can work on to help the team and the offense and our identity.”

L.A also gives up 4.3 yards per carry on the ground. It will be pivotal for QB Kenny Pickett to feed his backfield early and break down the Rams’ front seven. Everything else should open up from there.