Steelers Connected to Potential ‘Splash’ at QB to End Playoff Losing Streak

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger admitted that with Arthur Smith as the team’s new offensive coordinator, Ryan Tannehill makes the most sense as a free agency quarterback addition for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Spielberger still named the Steelers one of his top landing spots for quarterback Kirk Cousins on the February 2 episode of the PFF NFL Show.

“Ryan Tannehill is the easier connection because of the Tennessee days with [him and Arthur Smith],” Spielberger said. “But I also wonder if [the Steelers] sit there and say, ‘Look, we’ve gone 9-8, 10-7 a bunch of years in a row with frankly, replacement level quarterback play. Below average no question about it.’

“Cameron Heyward is going to be 35, I think, next year. T.J. Watt is going to be 30. I’m sure he’s going to be good for several more years, but maybe they just say, ‘You know what, let’s make a bit of a splash. Go get Kirk Cousins, and we think we can win a couple playoff games with everything the same but then you add in a clear upgrade at quarterback.’

“I think Pittsburgh becomes fascinating there.”

Although he could still re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins will be the league’s top free agent quarterback this offseason.

Cousins, who will turn 36 in August, is 76-67-2 in his NFL career as a starter. He led the Vikings to a 4-4 record in 2023 before suffering a right torn Achilles tendon on October 29.

Cousins is also 1-3 in his postseason career. The Steelers will be aiming to end a 5-game playoff losing streak in 2024.

Kenny Pickett Not a Fit For Arthur Smith’s Offense?

Cousins is obviously an upgrade over Kenny Pickett. There’s no denying that.

But the other main reason Spielberger argued the Steelers as a landing spot for Cousins was he doesn’t view Pickett as a fit for Smith’s offense.

“Arthur Smith can change, I’m not saying he can’t,” Spielberger said. “But what he does historically, and what Kenny Pickett and this offense has done, not the same thing in any way shape or form.”

Spielberger used outside zone runs and play-action passes as examples. According to the PFF analyst, the Steelers were in the bottom third of both of those categories with Pickett last season. But Smith’s offense with the Atlanta Falcons was ranked in the top 2 in both during 2023.

Smith also used a lot one-running back, two-tight end formations in Atlanta. The Steelers haven’t featured that formation often with Pickett.

While Spielberger’s analytics are interesting, it’s important to remember the Steelers fired previous offensive coordinator Matt Canada because of poor production. It would be silly for the Steelers to then have their next offensive coordinator try all the same plays, formations, and concepts as Canada did.

What Kirk Cousins Would Bring to the Pittsburgh Steelers

But again, offensive coordinator aside, Cousins is an upgrade over Pickett.

During his 12 NFL seasons, Cousins has reached 4,000 passing yards seven times. He’s also had three seasons with 30 touchdown passes.

In 25 NFL games, Pickett has thrown for 4,474 yards and just 13 touchdowns.

Cousins’ Achilles injury could be a concern, but his rehab process has gone well.

“We got probably another three or four months to go, whatever it may be. But I’m excited [about] getting out the other side and playing next season,” Cousins told CBS Sports’ Isabel Gonzalez. “I’ll probably appreciate playing more than I ever have before.”

As Spielberger noted, signing Cousins would be a splash. In other words, it’s going to cost a lot of money.

Cousins played the 2023 season on a $35 million contract that was fully guaranteed.

Although the veteran quarterback holds a below .500 postseason record, perhaps he could experience more playoff success in Smith’s offense with the support of Pittsburgh’s defense.