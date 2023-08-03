Linebacker Kwon Alexander Reacts to First Photo in Steelers Jersey

There was much ado about Kwon Alexander‘s visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the spring, but when he left without a contract, everyone presumed that ship had sailed. But in a surprise signing on Sunday, July 30, the Steelers inked the veteran inside linebacker to a one-year deal.

Less than 24 hours after the deal went down, Alexander was in training camp threads ready to roll at Latrobe, PA’s Chuck Noll Field.

On July 31, the Steelers’ social media team posted a photo of him in Steelers garb on Twitter (now rebranded to X): “Looking good in black & gold @kwon.” Alexander retweeted the post with “Glory to God! It’s [time].”

For now, Alexander is donning the number of one-time Steelers legendary running back Le’Veon Bell. He may stick with 26 or go with a different number after cutbacks, but one number he won’t be wearing is 58. He wore No. 58 for most of his career, which, of course, belonged to Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert. Though it has not been retired by the team (only three have), it goes without saying no other player dares wear it.

What Was the Delay in Steelers Signing Kwon Alexander

Many were puzzled when the Steelers signed Kwon Alexander as to why it didn’t happen in May. The answer is still unclear, but historically veterans are not big fans of organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamps. That could be it. But Alexander said it’s because of a higher power.

“It was just God’s timing, you know, so I wasn’t wrestling, being patient, and now it worked out for the best,” Alexander said during his first press conference as a Steeler on July 30.

He was ready starting with day four of Steelers training camp, allowing plenty of time to familiarize himself with the defense and his teammates ahead of their August 13 preseason game versus his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Where Does Kwon Alexander Fit Into the Steelers’ Defense?

With interest in Kwon Alexander last May, the Pittsburgh Steelers made it pretty well known they weren’t completely satisfied with their revamping of the interior unit of linebackers. They’d signed when Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts as free agents in March after cleaning house of Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane and safety-turned-linebacker Marcus Allen.

Now that Alexander’s in the mix, where does he fit with previously presumed starters Holcomb and Roberts?

The veteran offered a pretty canned answer and claimed it didn’t matter. “Any kind of role they need me to play. I’m gonna go ahead and do my job and make big plays.”

Additionally, LB Kwon Alexander has agreed to go to the #Steelers, as @bepryor reported. I'm also told, a starting spot nor a specific role was guaranteed to Alexander in advance of going to Pittsburgh, but if he proves worthy, he will be trotted out there with the first group. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 30, 2023

Alexander has 86 starts in his nine-year career. He made the Pro Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2017 after posting three interceptions for 70 yards, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, 97 tackles (seven for loss) and three quarterback hits. He’s yet to come close to those numbers but has a new opportunity to try with Pittsburgh.

But as the saying goes, the best ability is availability, and staying healthy has been an issue for Alexander throughout his career, with an average of 5.0 games per season. He missed periods in three consecutive seasons after suffering ACL, chest pectoral, a bicep tear, a high ankle sprain, and lastly, a torn Achilles in 2020. He was also suspended for the final four games of his rookie season (2015) for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Alexander played a full season in 2022 with 12 starts with the New York Jets producing 0.5 sacks, 42 tackles (six for loss), two quarterback hits, a defended pass and a forced fumble.

We can’t expect the Pro Bowl version of Kwon Alexander from five years ago, but let’s hope the Pittsburgh Steelers get at least the 2022 version of him.