NFL Insider Has Steelers Edge Defender on Trade Block at Deadline [REPORT]

We’re 10 days away from the NFL trade deadline and reports are heating up. The latest trade talk surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers involves edge-rusher Melvin Ingram.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have been entertaining calls from teams that could benefit from the experience of a veteran like Ingram.

With a guy named T.J. Watt on one side and up-and-comer Alex Highsmith on the other, Ingram hasn’t been used consistently in Pittsburgh, drawing the attention of teams in need of a starting pass-rusher.

With the exception of one start in place of the injured Watt in Week 3, the Steelers have utilized Ingram strictly on a rotational basis. In six games, he’s been put to work on 246 total defensive snaps (64 percent), per Pro Football Reference.

Ingram has generated 24 total pressures (1.0 sacks, eight hits and 15 hurries), earning a high-quality pass rush grade of 82.1 from Pro Football Focus. On 87 run snaps, Ingram is responsible for 24 key plays including six tackles (two for loss) and four stops.

It’s hard to imagine the Steelers, a team strapped for depth at outside linebacker, would trade a player they acquired just three months ago — unless, of course, a more suitable option comes along.