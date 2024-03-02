Steelers ‘Express Interest’ in Trading For Projected $65 Million CB: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on February 28 according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. But that doesn’t mean Sneed isn’t still available for a team such as the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on February 27 that the Chiefs plan to trade Sneed on the franchise tag if they can’t come to a long-term contract agreement with the cornerback. On March 2, Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh reported that the Steelers “have expressed interest” in acquiring the Chiefs cornerback if he’s made available.

“Sneed’s franchise tag contract will be a one-year deal for $19.8 million, but he is seeking a long-term contract,” Farabaugh wrote. “The Steelers would be able to negotiate an extension with Sneed after trading for him, or he could play under the tag in 2024 and become a free agent in 2025.

“Pittsburgh expressed interest in Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson at the trade deadline. So, acquiring a talented cornerback is something that they have explored as recently as the middle of the season.”

Although he has never made the All-Pro team or Pro Bowl, Sneed is one of the fastest rising cornerbacks in the NFL.

He served as the Chiefs top cornerback the past two seasons when the team won back-to-back Super Bowls. During 2023, he posted 78 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss with 14 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.

Spotrac projected Sneed to be worth roughly $65.3 million on a 4-year contract this offseason. Such a contract would pay Sneed $16.3 million on an average annual basis.