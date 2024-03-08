Projected $50 Million Veteran Free Agent Named ‘Perfect Match’ for Steelers

Heading into the 2024 offseason, a center was seen as one of the biggest needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team made sure they’d have to address this need when they released Mason Cole, who started at the position in 2023.

Between the draft and free agency, the Steelers have plenty of options to fill the vacancy for the 2024 season, but it isn’t yet clear how they plan to address the position.

It seems the correct answer for the team might be free agency as one center available on this year’s free agent market is viewed as the perfect match for the Steelers.

In an article naming the perfect free agent match for each NFL team, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman matched the Steelers with Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III because of his success as a run blocker when used in an outside zone scheme, which the Steelers are expected to use in 2024.

Cushenberry’s Best Season

Cushenberry’s career got off to a tough start. He started all 16 games as a rookie, but was a liability as a blocker, allowing 29 pressures.

Since then, Cushenberry has developed into a real asset on the offensive line.

He became particularly impressive this past season. In his fourth year in the league, Cushenberry allowed just 1 sack on 14 pressures in 17 games and committed only five penalties for the year.

Cushenberry also graded well as a run blocker during the 2023 season, which would be particularly important in the Steelers’ offense.

As a result of his strong season, PFF is currently projecting Cushenberry to earn the offseason’s biggest contract at his position with a projection of 4 years, $50 million.

At just 26 years old, that whole contract should consist entirely of prime years for whatever team ends up signing him.

It would be a big investment, but Cushenberry could be worth it if the Steelers are serious about turning the position back into a strength in 2024.

“The Next Great Steelers Center”

The Steelers have a long history of great play from the center position.

Unfortunately, the position hasn’t lived up to the franchise’s standards since Maurkice Pouncey retired after the 2020 season.

The team’s GM has assured fans that is going to change. During a March 7 interview on WPXI 11, Omar Khan said that the organization owes it to themselves to find the next great Steelers center.

“There’s a high standard, so we owe it to ourselves to look at everything to find the next great Steelers center.”

They’ve already gotten started on their search.

The team started looking at Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier during this year’s Senior Bowl. Both have been repeatedly linked to the Steelers in mock drafts.

They’re also getting ready to start looking into their free agent options.

According to Triblive.com’s Joe Rutter, the Steelers are planning to meet with Mitch Morse, who was recently released by the Buffalo Bills. Morse was a Pro Bowler just one season ago.

Once the legal tampering period opens up, the team could begin looking into other veteran options.

Cushenberry should be one of the players they talk to once they’re allowed to do so.