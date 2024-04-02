Steelers Encouraged to Bring Back Recently Released Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with center Mason Cole this offseason seemingly with the hope of upgrading the middle of their offensive line.

But the Steelers didn’t add a center in free agency during March. So, instead of an upgrade, the Steelers have a big hole in the middle of their offensive front.

To avoid bringing that hole into the NFL draft, SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain’s Kate Magdzuik argued the Steelers should bring back Cole as “an insurance policy.”

“Currently, the Steelers do not have a true center under contract at all, let alone a viable starting option,” Magdzuik wrote. “The free agent market has dried up entirely — a good one, in which several experienced centers were available.

“There’s something to be said for a certain level of familiarity and comfortability on both the part of Cole and the Steelers coaching staff here. Virtually all available free agent centers at this point have similar pass-blocking concerns… so why not take up with the guy you already know?”

Including the postseason, Cole started 35 games for the Steelers the past two seasons. He played well in 2022. But last season, he struggled in pass protection and with snapping the ball.

Cole is as familiar with the Steelers as any NFL team. His 35 starts with Pittsburgh are more than for any other organization. He also started 32 games the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-20 and 7 contests for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.