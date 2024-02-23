Steelers Part Ways With Offensive Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from another veteran. On February 23, the Steelers announced they released starting center Mason Cole.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old started 35 games, including the playoffs, for the Steelers from 2022-23. He had one year remaining on his contract.

With his release, the Steelers saved $4.75 million in salary cap space. The team accepted about $1.5 million in dead cap money with his release.

The Steelers signed Cole to a 3-year, $15.75 million contract ahead of the 2022 season. Cole played the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

In addition to Cole, the Steelers have cut quarterback Mitch Trubisky, offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor and punter Pressley Harvin III since the Super Bowl.