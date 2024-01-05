Steelers ‘Really Stuck’ With Potential Mason Rudolph Extension: Analyst

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac left no doubt that the Pittsburgh Steelers would engage quarterback Mason Rudolph in contract negotiations this offseason. But according to former Steelers signal caller and postgame analyst Charlie Batch, such a move could cost the team a lot of money.

While appearing on Glenn Clark Radio on January 4, Batch speculated what it might take for the Steelers to re-sign Rudolph. Although Batch ultimately admitted he didn’t know an exact dollar amount to that question, the ex-Steelers quarterback predicted Rudolph wouldn’t take a hometown discount to stay in Pittsburgh.

“This is going to be his true first test at free agency with big dollars,” Batch said. “And I think he’s going to put all options on the table as it relates to what his future looks like moving forward.

“So the Steelers are really stuck.”

In a perfect world, the Steelers would likely bring back Rudolph as the team’s backup to Kenny Pickett next season. In a corresponding move, the Steelers could then part ways with Mitch Trubisky.

But that’s a far less attractive possibility if the Steelers have to pay Rudolph as if he were the team’s starting quarterback.

Charlie Batch Proposes What Mason Rudolph Could Seek With Next NFL Contract

Boy, how things can change in the NFL over the matter of weeks.

The Steelers entered December in a playoff spot. At the time, Rudolph was merely the team’s emergency quarterback, who over the previous offseason, considered that his NFL career could be ending.

But after three straight losses, Rudolph then found himself in the starting lineup. In two starts, he’s led the Steelers to a pair victories with the offense scoring at least 30 points. Rudolph averaged 11.1 yards per pass with 2 touchdowns and zero interception during the two games.

His performance had Batch suggesting that Rudolph could seek a “mid-level contract” this offseason.

“If you’re Mason Rudolph, you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Yes, I’ve done enough to be a potential starter,” Batch said on Glenn Clark Radio. “‘I’m not asking anyone to give me anything, all I’m asking for is to compete.’

“If that’s the case, can he go out there and get a mid-level contract similar to kind of like a Geno Smith in Seattle? Where you’re not overpaying a guy, yet you are paying starter money.”

Batch also suggested what Dulac proposed — the Steelers offering Rudolph what they gave Trubisky last year. The problem, though, is there’s a big difference between Smith’s salary and what Trubisky is making this season.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Smith to a 3-year, $75 million contract last offseason. The deal included $40 million guaranteed. Each of the next two seasons, Smith will count as more than a $31 million cap hit.

Trubisky signed a 2-year, $11.25 million extension with the Steelers last year. His average annual salary is more than $19 million less than Smith’s.

Assuming the Steelers stay committed to Pickett, if Rudolph pursues a deal even in the neighborhood of Smith’s, he will likely price himself out of Pittsburgh.

Could Rudolph Land Major NFL Free Agency Contract?

On the surface, it seems unlikely that Rudolph would receive a contract offer similar to Smith’s from last year. Smith played well for an entire season and led the Seahawks to the playoffs before landing that deal.

But at quarterback, where the demand is always high, teams are often willing to overpay. Ten years prior to signing Smith, the Seahawks did just that.

In March 2012, the Seahawks signed Matt Flynn to a 3-year deal worth a maximum of $26 million with $10 million guaranteed. Flynn had made just two starts in his entire career prior to signing that contract. But he threw 6 touchdowns in his start just before free agency.

That’s an old example, but it’s similar to Rudolph’s situation because of the success over a small sample in both cases.

Flynn’s contract was more than a decade ago. Average annual salaries and contract guarantees have only increased since then.

It seems that Rudolph is more likely to receive an overall contract offer of $10 million than $10 million guaranteed from the Steelers.

Perhaps a deal that’s largely incentive based could work for Rudolph and the Steelers. But if the team is serious about Pickett remaining the team’s starter, that’s probably not an appealing option for Rudolph.

Clearly, as Batch argued, the Steelers re-signing Rudolph for the 2024 season could be very complicated.