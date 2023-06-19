Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada Pushes Back on Fan Criticism

Say the name “Matt Canada” in Pittsburgh, and you’re likely to get run out of town. The unpopular offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been harassed by fans on social media since his promotion from quarterback coach in 2021. He’s criticized for his plethora of fruitless jet sweeps and dull, predictable play-calling.

But the typically tight-lipped Canada essentially pointed fingers at someone other than himself for the Steelers’ shortcomings. “There’s an identity that’s coming from as an organizational plan, right,” Canada said in a June 15 press conference. “It’s not like I’m coming in here deciding what it is. There is a plan from (owner Art) Rooney to coach (Mike) Tomlin.”

From the sound of it, Canada is merely a puppet, and Tomlin and Rooney the puppeteers. This could explain why we have not seen the creative and innovative schemes he was touted for when joining the Steelers.

The far-and-wide calls for his job in 2022 were ignored. Not only did the Steelers not send Canada packing during the bye week (when firings generally happen if the team is performing badly), he was offered a one-year contract extension through 2023 when it expired at the end of last season. It was never directly announced by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt Canada is returning as the Steelers offensive coordinator, team spokesman Burt Lauten confirms. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 18, 2023

Pittsburgh finally found its identity in the latter part of the 2022 season, thanks to a more cohesive offensive line and healthy Najee Harris (a Lisfranc injury sustained during training camp required a steel plate in his shoe through Week 5). The Steelers relied heavily on Harris, Jaylen Warren and the rushing attack, and there’s no question it’s headed in the same direction in 2023.

“I think our identity was pretty clear the last nine games,” Canada said. “We ran the ball really well. We were physical. I don’t think there’s any question of what our identity is going to be. We want to run the football. We want to be physical. We want to be a good team that throws the ball down the field, take advantage of what the defense gives us.”

Though Kenny Pickett is a year older and wiser in the Steelers’ system, a solid run game is a young QB’s best friend. With the two-headed monster of Harris and Warren and a revamped offensive line, the offense should be humming in 2023.

Steelers Offensive Tackle Competition in Training Camp

You only need to look as far as the players they added along the offensive line to see that the Pittsburgh Steelers intend to emphasize the run. Isaac Seumalo (guard) and Broderick Jones (tackle) highlight the moves to solidify the trenches. And though it’s only June, Jones isn’t a lock to win the starting gig.

Incumbent Dan Moore Jr. is making his case to retain the post. “Moore came into spring ball in great shape and didn’t relinquish any top snaps to the rookie throughout a dozen practice sessions,” observed Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

Though he gave up 14 sacks in two seasons, Moore has availability. “He has started 33 of a possible 34 career games, and the Steelers love him,” Kaboly wrote. “You can’t discount that.”

Don’t take Kaboly’s word for it. Offensive line coach Pat Meyer sings his praises. “If you watched him from midseason last year to the end of the season, he’s improved as much as anybody I have ever been around. To me, he’s going to be lights out.”

When Steelers training camp starts on July 27, expect the job of starting right tackle to be Dan Moore’s to lose.