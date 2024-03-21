Steelers ‘Met Extensively’ With Record Breaking Receiver Prospect: Report

With things beginning to slow down in free agency across the NFL, the draft is becoming a bigger focus for teams. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have some major needs they can address in this year’s NFL Draft.

The team’s needs have shifted throughout the offseason as they have made some of the biggest moves in the league over the last few weeks.

Those moves included trading away former Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

As a result of that trade, a WR2 who can play alongside George Pickens has become a pretty big need for the team.

On March 20, they met with a receiver that could be capable of filling that role.

According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy “met extensively” with the Steelers at his Pro Day.

Worthy’s Impressive Prospect Profile

Worthy has done nothing but help his draft stock since joining the Texas Longhorns.

He made an impact immediately at the college level, making 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman.

His sophomore season wasn’t as strong, but he still continued to produce with 60 catches for 760 yards and 9 touchdowns.

As a junior, he put together the best season of his college career. He made 75 catches for 1014 yards on a Texas team that made it to the College Football Playoff.

Things only got better for him at the NFL Combine.

Worthy put his unbelievable speed on display for scouts, breaking the combine record in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.21 seconds.

There isn’t much more you could ask for from a prospect than what you get with Worthy.

He had an early breakout age in college. He was productive throughout his career at Texas. Worthy was an early declare, entering the draft after his junior season.

On top of all of that, he has record-breaking speed.

The one real drawback is his size.

Worthy is small. He is 6’1″, but weighs just 169 pounds. That raises concerns about potential injuries and his ability to deal with physical corners at the line of scrimmage.

If he can overcome the size issue, Worthy could be a dangerous weapon at the NFL and would be a good fit for the Steelers.

Fit With the Steelers

The Steelers appear to have entered this offseason with the goal of revitalizing their offense.

They made a pair of big moves to completely change their quarterback situation.

The offensive line is still a work in progress, but that is expected to change during the draft.

The only other thing really missing in Pittsburgh right now is a WR2.

It’s a need they created themselves, but it’s also one they might be able to fix with Worthy.

Worthy’s ability as a route runner could help the team replace Johnson.

He also has the speed to beat defenses over the top.

In an Arthur Smith offense that should include plenty of play action, there should be opportunities for the Steelers’ receivers to beat opposing defenses deep down the field.

Throwing the deep ball also happens to be something that Russell Wilson still does well even as he has shown signs of decline.

There is a chance the Steelers fill this need before the draft and they’ll be sure to look at other prospects, but Worthy could be a good option for Pittsburgh if they end up deciding to draft a wide receiver.