Proposed Trade Sends Steelers $82 Million Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have a wide receiver that will possess more than a $15 million 2023 cap hit in Diontae Johnson on their roster. But radio host Andrew Fillipponi proposed the Steelers should acquire another one this offseason.

Fillipponi tweeted that the team should inquire about a trade for star Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

“The Steelers should trade for Mike Evans,” Fillipponi wrote in a tweet. “Last year of his deal. Touchdown machine. 1,000 yards every year.

“I’d offer Tampa a 3rd for Evans. Make them say no. Evans-Pickens-Johnson-Freiermuth-Najee. That would be a loaded offense.”

Screw Jalen Ramsey. The Steelers should trade for Mike Evans. Last year of his deal. Touchdown machine. 1000 yards every year. I'd offer Tampa a 3rd for Evans. Make them say no. Evans-Pickens-Johnson-Freiermuth-Najee. That would be a loaded offense. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 17, 2023

Evans has posted more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his nine NFL seasons. He’s also scored 81 touchdowns in 137 career games.

In 2018, Evans signed a five-year contract extension worth $82.5 million with roughly $55 million guaranteed. He will be entering the final year of the deal in 2023.

Steelers Searching for Another Offensive Dimension

The NFL is a copycat league, and the teams in the conference championship games, especially the Super Bowl, this past season were generally loaded on offense. So lots of analysts like Fillipponi are calling for the Steelers to add more weapons for young quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Evans would certainly qualify as a weapon. While he’ll turn 30 in August, he’s been a star NFL wideout for nearly a decade.

But not only that, he’s the complete package. He’s been a reliable target for many different quarterbacks yet also a dynamic playmaker downfield in his career.

Evans is also terrific in the red zone, which would be particularly helpful for Pickett. The Steelers had just 9 touchdown passes in the red zone during the 2022 season, including zero from Johnson (who didn’t score the entire season).

Adding Evans would mean fewer targets for Johnson and George Pickens. The Steelers probably prefer to acquire a receiver this offseason who won’t potentially hurt Pickens’ development.

But it’s hard to imagine any NFL team turning down an opportunity to put Evans on the roster.

Obstacles to Steelers Acquiring Evans

The million-dollar question, of course, is whether the Steelers, or any team this offseason, will actually have an opportunity to acquire Evans.

Some trade rumors have circled around the veteran receiver since the Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason. But there’s no concrete evidence that Tampa Bay plans to shop the team’s all-time leading receiver.

Even if they do make Evans available in a trade, a third-round draft pick might not be enough to acquire him.

Evans will be on the wrong side of 30 by the end of August, but four years ago, the Steelers received third and fifth-round picks for disgruntled receiver star Antonio Brown. At the time, Brown was a year older than Evans is now, and the Steelers had no leverage in negotiations as Brown forced himself out of Pittsburgh.

The Buccaneers can always refuse to trade Evans and keep him for 2023 if the compensation offered for his services isn’t to their liking.

For the Steelers, there would also be the question of fitting Evans under the salary cap.

He possesses about a $23.7 million cap hit for the 2023 season. The Buccaneers would presumably incur a chunk of that cap hit, and the Steelers could re-work an extension to get Evans on a more team-friendly deal for 2023.

But the Steelers have needs at cornerback, linebacker, defensive line and offensive line. Spending big on a free agent wide receiver isn’t prudent with those needs. It would also break the rather strong precedence Pittsburgh has set, which is drafting and developing wideouts.

Still, thinking about the possibility of adding Evans will be fun for a lot of Steelers fans this offseason.