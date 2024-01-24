Steelers’ Mike Sullivan Receives Another Job Opportunity: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not considering quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan as a candidate for offensive coordinator this offseason. But Sullivan could still be an offensive coordinator in 2024.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on January 24 that Sullivan will interview for the offensive coordinator opening with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Raiders will interview Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan for their offensive coordinator job, sources say,” Garafolo posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Sullivan, who called plays this season after Matt Canada was fired, was an assistant on Tom Coughlin’s Giants staff while Antonio Pierce captained the defense.”

Sullivan has served as Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks coach the past three seasons. Sullivan called offensive plays for the Steelers in their final eight games, including the postseason.

Steelers ‘Will Probably Not Be Retained’ Mike Sullivan: Report

It’s not a big surprise Sullivan is considering other job opportunities. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on January 23 that Sullivan will likely not return to Pittsburgh in any capacity.

“Despite how well the offense performed the final four games, interim coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will probably not be retained because of the potential awkwardness it could create with a new coordinator,” Dulac wrote. “No coordinator would want the coach who previously called the plays looking over his shoulder.”

This report surfaced less than a week after head coach Mike Tomlin said in his post-season press conference that Sullivan, along with interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner, will not interview for the team’s offensive coordinator opening.

“I’m looking at outside candidates and lining up the pecking order there,” Tomlin told reporters when addressing the team’s offensive coordinator role on January 18. “I’m appreciative of their efforts in terms of what they did for us down the stretch.

“But I’m looking at outside candidates at this juncture.”

The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on November 21. Faulkner served as interim offensive coordinator while Sullivan called plays for the rest of the season.

Sullivan’s NFL coaching career began in 2002. His first offensive coordinator opportunity came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.

Sullivan also served as New York Giants offensive coordinator from 2016-17.

With Sullivan as the play caller, the Steelers averaged 20.6 points and 337 yards per game.

Steelers To Hire Both New Offensive Coordinator, QB Coach

Sullivan interviewing with another team probably doesn’t mean much for the Steelers. But it does confirm the strong likelihood that the team will make several offensive coaching staff changes.

At the very least, the Steelers will need to hire a new quarterbacks coach after finding the right fit at offensive coordinator.

NFL pundits have connected the Steelers to countless potential offensive coordinator candidates.

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer reported on January 22 that the Steelers requested to interview Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson. He will be the first of likely many coaches the Steelers interview for the role.

So, it’s near impossible to predict who could be a candidate to be Pittsburgh’s next quarterbacks coach.

Furthermore, there could be other offensive coaching openings on the Steelers’ staff. It’s not clear if Faulkner will return as Steelers running backs coach.

The only offensive coach Dulac mentioned as likely to return is offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

“Not only has the offensive line improved in two years under Meyer, so has the running game,” wrote Dulac.

“Meyer serves as the team’s run game coordinator who installs the running plays in the game plan.”