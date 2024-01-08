Steelers, Mike Tomlin Could Still Part Ways: Report

After a three-game winning streak to end the season with a 10-7 record and earn a playoff berth, Mike Tomlin appeared to secure his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 7 that Tomlin’s future with the Steelers is potentially still murky.

Schefter argued on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown that Tomlin could elect to leave the Steelers.

“They’re not firing Mike Tomlin, but here’s the thing that’s interesting,” Schefter said, via Awful Announcing. “He’s got a year left on his contract, and there’s some people around the league who believe that Mike Tomlin could decide, eventually, to take some time off like Sean Payton did. Maybe take a year off. We’ll see if that’s something that’s on his mind.

“Mike Tomlin gets to dictate what happens here, not the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re not firing him. He’s staying on. But he’s staying on if he wants to.”

Tomlin has one year remaining on his contract. If he departed Pittsburgh this offseason, it would be similar to his predecessor’s exit.

Bill Cowher resigned as Steelers head coach after 15 seasons in January 2007 with one year remaining on his contract. Tomlin just finished his 17th regular season.