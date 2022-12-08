Steelers’ George Pickens Breaks Silence About On-Field Outburst

The media is often to blame for blowing stories out of proportion, and this incident is right up there with them.

So when Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens pointed a finger at the media for making a big deal out of his sideline outburst, he wasn’t wrong.

Nor was Pickens wrong for venting his frustrations during Pittsburgh’s December 4 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He should’ve just done so in a different manner.

“I’m just saying, in general, I don’t want you guys painting anybody in a different light,” Pickens said. “It’s happened with a lot of receivers that I can name in the past.”

Well, George Pickens just talked with us. He was asked about figuring out how to express frustrations and how he feels about his role in the offense. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/2FhkbnRMIC — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 7, 2022

“Don’t try to make something out of nothing when there’s nothing there,” Pickens said. “You look at other players, literally every receiver in the past, you got T.O. [Terrell Owens] and so many more names. It’s what you go out there and make out to be.”

“It’s not me, it’s y’all,” Pickens said.

“I am not just going to be saying stuff for you guys to go out there and paint a story and make a statement bigger than it is,” Pickens said.

The rookie lived up to his “NFL Youngboy” moniker by showing his immature side when making a demand to throw him the ball. Walking to the sideline, Pickens blurted something along the lines of, “Throw me the ball, man — throw me the f—— ball.”

#Steelers WR George Pickens is ANGRY: “Throw me the ball man—throw me the fucking ball” They are frustrated with Matt Canada in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/SYIx5E98rk — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 4, 2022

Mike Tomlin Responds to Questions About George Pickens

Alabama-born and raised, George Pickens was a star receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2019 to 2021 and undoubtedly had a handful of family and friends on hand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It might have been a shot to his pride and ego seeing only two targets in Atlanta after being such a playmaker most of the season.

No matter the reason behind his outburst, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin saw no issue with it, using a Tomlinism (Reddit has a group that tracks them!) to explain why.

“I’d rather say whoa than sic ’em,” Tomlin said in a December 6 press conference. “I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what we do. Now, the appropriate and professional and mature way to express that, we’re growing and working on, and we will continue.”

Mike Tomlin bringing the heat defending George Pickens when asked about his visible frustration during Sunday's game. #Steelers "I'd rather say whoa than sic 'em. I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what we do." (via @steelers) pic.twitter.com/QSCVrOzleq — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 6, 2022

Tomlin said the incident shows the kind of character he wants in a player.

“But that spirit, that competitive spirit, the guy that wants the ball, I want that guy. I would imagine that T.J. wants to lay the quarterback down more. We’ve got competitors. This is professional football.”

Like Pickens, Tomlin feels the media making it a “negative storyline” is silly.

“These guys know that they have to deliver. So, for a guy that wants to do that, I’m not going to make that a negative, no matter how silly I think the commentary is or people talking about him expressing frustrations and stuff and trying to make it a negative storyline. I laugh at that. Again, that’s one of the reasons why we’re continually progressing because we’re capable of tuning that B.S. out.”

Is George Pickens a Diva in the Making?

One can hope that Mike Tomlin handled the George Pickens situation better behind the scenes. Blaming the media instead of the source of the conflict won’t help get this nipped in the bud.

Unfortunately, Tomlin is well-known as a player’s coach. While he’s an exceptional leader of men, Pickens won’t see the error of his ways if Tomlin didn’t make this a teaching moment.

Is Pickens’ outburst foreshadowing? Let’s hope not. The Steelers had their fair share of diva attitudes from Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

Most of us remember the famous tirades of receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Terrell Owens. Receivers have a reputation for being the most diva position in the NFL. Pickens incident was nowhere near that and let’s hope it doesn’t ever get there.

George Pickens’ Involvement in the Steelers Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense delayed getting George Pickens involved in the game plan. It wasn’t until Kenny Pickett came into the fold that he really started to see looks. In Week 4, after Pickett got the call at halftime, Pickens had a career game with 102 yards on six receptions (eight targets). With Mitch Trubisky, Pickens saw only 12 targets for 65 yards.

The Falcons game was the first time since their pre-bye loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that Pickens was rarely targeted. And his reaction could’ve easily been in response to Diontae Johnson dropping passes. Pickens is confident if given the opportunity, he WILL make plays — unlike the veteran Johnson who seems to be dealing with the yips.

George Pickens looks like he said: “Throw me the ball bruh” Can’t argue. Diontae Johnson having a ☠️☠️☠️ game right now. #Steelers — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) December 4, 2022

Johnson and Pickens both want the ball, but there are only so many mouths the quarterback can feed. Pickett is a rookie and doesn’t need the added pressure of complaints if he doesn’t consistently get the ball to specific receivers.

It was good to see Johnson talking with Pickens on the sideline after his demand was made. That’s excellent gamesmanship right there.