Multiple Teams Interested in $36.7 Million Steelers Star: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of some of football’s biggest news over the past few days.

They met with Russell Wilson this week after months of questions about their quarterback situation.

Pittsburgh cut multiple notable names from their roster to save cap space throughout this week.

Now it looks like there is a possibility that they could trade one of their stars.

According to The Athletic’s Diana Russini, the Steelers are open to listening to offers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson and there is interest in him from around the NFL.

Time With Steelers Running Out

News about Johnson potentially leaving the Steelers this offseason isn’t anything new.

There had been a report in February that Johnson’s future with the team was in doubt.

Then there was another in early March that the Steelers weren’t against the idea of trading him.

Johnson seemed to dispute that report with a post on Twitter, but it’s not a far-fetched idea that the Steelers could deal him this offseason.

Johnson is heading into the last year of his two-year, $36.7 million contract.

The Steelers are a franchise that has a history of letting receivers walk rather than paying them big money and they obviously weren’t looking for a long-term commitment to Johnson when they only gave him a two-year extension.

They also met with some high-profile receivers at the NFL Combine who could potentially replace Johnson.

If this year is going to be Johnson’s last in Pittsburgh anyway, then it would make sense for the Steelers to try and get something in return for him and give themselves a chance to work on replacing him.

Johnson is due a roster bonus next week, so the Steelers would have to hurry up of if they’re going to make a move, but it might be their best chance to make sure they have a replacement ready to step into the WR2 role.

Teams Potentially Interested in Johnson

The league has already seen its first big wide receiver trade of the offseason as the Broncos dealt Jerry Jeudy to the Browns.

There should still be plenty of options for Johnson.

The obvious one is the Kansas City Chiefs. They got their ring in 2023 in spite of their wide receiver corps. The team had major issues with drops and didn’t have a really dependable option at receiver aside from Rashee Rice.

Now they’ve released Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Patrick Mahomes almost got 1000 yards out of Juju Smith-Schuster in 2022. He could get Johnson back to a Pro Bowl level.

The New York Giants could also be a potential suitor. They are expected to draft a receiver with the sixth pick this year, but they have given Daniel Jones little to work with over the first five years of his career and could decide to load up at the position to give him one last chance to succeed.

They aren’t the only team in East Rutherford that could have interest in Johnson. The Jets have a star receiver in Garrett Wilson, but don’t have much else at the position and could be looking for another star for Aaron Rodgers to throw to.

The Bears might want another solid veteran for Caleb Williams to throw to at the start of his career.

Event the Panthers could decide to look for somebody that Bryce Young can rely on as he tries to bounce back from a bad rookie season.

If the Steelers are listening, there will be teams calling about Johnson.