Twitter Goes Nuts Over Najee Harris’ Insane Stiff Arm vs. Raiders [LOOK]

This season, Najee Harris has had trouble finding open running lanes, but he made up for it in the first quarter versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

The play was a gain of just nine yards, but it was a BIG nine yards. Harris put a nasty stiff arm on Abram and sent him to another planet. Abram is no slouch either; he’s known around the league as a fierce tackler.

Harris punishing move caught the eye of ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Najee Harris out there throwing defenders out the club

pic.twitter.com/9jgWxZTqas — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2021

Daily Sports Dosage got some Derrick Henry vibes.

This Najee Harris stiff arm has Derrick Henry vibes written all over it pic.twitter.com/mE48HYFscR — DailySportsDosage (@SportsDSD_) September 19, 2021

Murdering is illegal. Stiff arms are not.

Najee Harris murdered Jonathan Abrampic.twitter.com/k6qRJnzyaN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

WPXI Sports Jenna Harner suggests Harris sent Abram back a couple decades.

Najee Harris sent this man back to Pop Warner football pic.twitter.com/OsdrgVwP4Z — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) September 19, 2021