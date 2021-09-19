Twitter Goes Nuts Over Najee Harris’ Insane Stiff Arm vs. Raiders [LOOK]

This season, Najee Harris has had trouble finding open running lanes, but he made up for it in the first quarter versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
The play was a gain of just nine yards, but it was a BIG nine yards. Harris put a nasty stiff arm on Abram and sent him to another planet. Abram is no slouch either; he’s known around the league as a fierce tackler.
Harris punishing move caught the eye of ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Daily Sports Dosage got some Derrick Henry vibes.
Murdering is illegal. Stiff arms are not.
WPXI Sports Jenna Harner suggests Harris sent Abram back a couple decades.
