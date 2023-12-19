Steelers Add Safety Depth After Parting Ways With LB Charged With Assault

Badly in need of safety depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed 2020 undrafted free agent defensive back Jalen Elliott to the practice squad on December 19. The Steelers had an opening on their practice squad after releasing linebacker Tariq Carpenter on December 17.

“We have signed DB Jalen Elliott to the practice squad,” the official Steelers X (formerly Twitter) account posted on December 19.

We have signed DB Jalen Elliott to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/Q6Eo8mx3wB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 19, 2023

Elliott spent 2023 training camp with the Steelers. He was also on the Pittsburgh practice squad during the first half of the season.

The Steelers announced releasing Carpenter on December 17 after Pittsburgh police charged the linebacker with simple assault according to WTAE’s Allen Warren.

“We have released LB Tariq Carpenter from the practice squad,” the official Steelers X account posted.

We have released LB Tariq Carpenter from the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2023

Steelers Sign Safety Jalen Elliott

The Steelers are bringing Elliott back to the practice squad in the midst of major questions for the team at safety.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on December 18 that All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not be available in Week 16.

Also on December 18, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL suspended safety Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the 2023 season. Kazee received an ejection for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 15.

Veteran safety Keanu Neal is still on injured reserve too. The Steelers will be without their top three safeties in a must-win matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 23.

Special-teams ace Miles Killebrew could see a lot of snaps on defense. A practice squad player such as Elliott could play a significant role too.

Elliott signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He didn’t play during his rookie season, but he appeared in eight games for the Lions during 2021.

Playing 92 defensive snaps and 140 snaps on special teams, Elliott posted 12 combined tackles in those eight contests.

Steelers Release LB Tariq Carpenter

The Steelers had a spot available on their practice squad for Elliott because of Carpenter’s release on December 17.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Jonathan D. Silver reported that the Steelers released Carpenter three hours after Pittsburgh police charged the linebacker with assaulting his girlfriend.

Silver reported that Pittsburgh police said Carpenter “threw his live-in girlfriend to the ground and held her down against her will” while the couple engaged in an argument. According to the criminal complaint, Carpenter is 105 pounds heavier than his girlfriend.

Silver wrote that Pittsburgh police said the couple’s argument began when Carpenter’s girlfriend accused him of cheating on her.

Silver also reported Pittsburgh police said that Carpenter’s girlfriend “scratched his face” and dialed 911 from her cell phone while the linebacker held her down on the ground. But police said Carpenter hung up the phone.

Police said, according to Silver, that when they arrived at Carpenter’s apartment, the linebacker’s story of what happened was “vague and nondescript.”

Silver reported Carpenter was arraigned on December 17 and will face a preliminary hearing in City Court on January 4.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played 14 games for Green Bay as a rookie last season.

Carpenter spent 2023 training camp with the Packers but didn’t make the team. The Steelers signed him to their practice squad on August 31.

Carpenter appeared in three games for Pittsburgh as a practice squad elevation. He posted 2 tackles on special teams. Carpenter didn’t play a defensive snap.