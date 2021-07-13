Former Steelers Fullback Announces Retirement

For the second time in the three days, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player has announced his retirement via Instagram. On Sunday it was outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo calling it a career; on Tuesday it was Pro Bowl fullback Roosevelt ‘Rosie’ Nix.

Though Nix doesn’t specifically mention retiring in his post, multiple members of the Pittsburgh media have since confirmed that that is his intention.

Another recent former Steeler announced his retirement on Instagram today: Roosevelt Nix, a 2017 Pro Bowler at fullback, is hanging it up. An undrafted success story, "Rosie" was a fun guy for fans here to root for. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 13, 2021

Roosevelt Nix’s NFL Journey

Roosevelt Nix entered the NFL in May 2014, signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State. Nix was released by the Falcons (on HBO’s Hard Knocks) early in training camp, but the Steelers went on to sign him to a one-year Reserve/Future contract the following January.

He went on to appear in 15 games in 2015 (with four starts), the first quarter of the 60 games he would play during the course of his career. While the stats he produced were negligible, he was impactful enough as a special teamer and blocker to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2017. In fact, he had just four career carries for a total of four yards and one touchdown, plus a dozen catches for 69 yards and one touchdown catch. He also was responsible for 34 total tackles on special teams (24 solo), with a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In 2019, his last season with the Steelers, Nix was named special teams captain, but injuries limited his to just three games. The following March the organization definitely moved on from him by signing Derek Watt to a three-year contract.

Shortly afterwards, Nix landed on his feet, inking a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, but he failed to make Indy’s 53-man roster.

Nix was a Defensive Lineman at Kent State

Notably, Roosevelt Nix made the transition to fullback after coming to the NFL. In college he played on the defensive line, becoming the first player in KSU history to earn first-team All-MAC honors in four seasons. All told, he produced 65 tackles for loss, 24 sacks and forced a dozen fumbles for the Golden Flashes.

