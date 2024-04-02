Steelers Floated as Still Interested in Adding Another QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completely transformed their quarterback room. But they may not be done adding to the position.

At least that’s what Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh proposed on April 1.

“If you know anything about the Steelers, they love to go into training camp with four quarterbacks,” Farabaugh wrote. “And it seems like they could add someone else.”

The Steelers will host Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is a potential first-round pick, for a pre-draft visit. But Farabaugh mentioned two other more realistic quarterback targets for Pittsburgh.

“The Steelers sent quarterbacks coach Tom Arth to South Alabama Pro Day to scout Carter Bradley, and they are hosting free agent quarterback Kory Curtis for a private workout,” wrote Farabaugh.

“Those guys’ additions are not going to shake the room, but it signals a concerted effort to add someone else. Pittsburgh is searching to fill out this room.”

The Steelers Scout Carter Bradley, Work Out Kory Curtis

The Steelers are very likely done making blockbuster moves behind center. But signing another quarterback for depth is a distinct possibility.

Farabaugh reported Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth scouted Carter Bradley at his South Alabama pro day. Although a college quarterback, Bradley could give the Steelers a very experienced No. 4 QB.

Bradley spent six seasons in college playing for Toledo and South Alabama. As a senior at South Alabama, he completed 67.8% of his passes for 8.2 yards per attempt. He also threw 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

In six college seasons, he appeared in 46 college games. He averaged 7.8 yards per pass with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Farabaugh added that the Steelers will host Kory Curtis for a private workout. Curtis played at Ohio State in 2017, sitting behind J.T. Barrett and former Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins on the depth chart. Curtis also played at Bryant University and then at Gannon as a graduate senior.

Could the Steelers Add a QB to Push Kyle Allen in Competition?

For an organization that loves carrying four quarterbacks through the summer, it makes sense for the Steelers to be interested in adding one more signal caller. The question is whether that quarterback will have a chance to make the team’s final roster.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will obviously be Pittsburgh’s top two quarterbacks. The Steelers also signed Kyle Allen this offseason.

To steal a popular phrase from Tomlin this offseason, Allen is at least in “the pole position” to be the team’s No. 3 QB. But if the Steelers take the time to add another signal caller, it will probably be to push Allen for that role.

Bradley or Curtis could have the traits to do that.

“For a late round quarterback [Bradley} can sling the pill all over the yard, and those traits are what teams are looking for in targets that late in the class,” Farabaugh wrote. “Curtis is in a similar vein with great physical tools, and given Gannon is a somewhat local school for Pittsburgh, the connection there is strong. He remains someone to monitor closely.”

Allen will have an advantage from an NFL experience perspective. He has started 19 games in his career and spent six years in the league.

Allen has completed 62.6% of his passes for an average of 6.7 yards per pass in 30 NFL games. He has posted a 7-12 record as an NFL starter.