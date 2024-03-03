Steelers Labeled ‘Potential Trade Up Team’ for Speedy, ‘Elite Ball Skills’ WR

Pundits around the league have widely connected the Pittsburgh Steelers to offensive linemen and cornerbacks in the first round of NFL mock drafts. Some analysts have also presented a trade up for a quarterback as a first-round scenario for the Steelers. But, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport argued a move up the draft board for wide receiver Rome Odunze is also on the table for Pittsburgh.

After the Steelers met with Odunze at the NFL combine, Rapoport named them one of four teams who could trade up for the Washington wideout.

“So, let’s take a look at some of the teams that he met with,” Rapoport said of Odunze on NFL Network on March 2. “The Patriots, the Cardinals, the Giants, the Titans and the Bears are among the intriguing ones for me, guys, because those are all top 10 teams.

“He also spent some time with the Colts, the Jaguars, the Rams and the Steelers. The reason why those are interesting is because those would be potential trade up teams.”

Rapoport identified Odunze as a top 3 wide receiver in the 2024 draft class. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also sung the wideout’s praises, comparing him to former Pitt receiver and future Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Larry Fitzgerald.

“A team captain with good size and elite ball skills, Odunze consistently dominated his competition,” Zierlein wrote. “Elite ball skills are often the secret sauce for top NFL receivers, so it should not surprise if Odunze is a Day 1 starter who becomes a top-flight WR1.”

Odunze didn’t finish among the top 10 wide receivers in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. However, Zierlein added that Odunze shouldn’t have any issue with speed because he was a sprinter in high school.

Why Rome Odunze is Among Top WR Prospects in 2024 NFL Draft

As Zierlein argued in his draft profile of Odunze, there’s plenty to like with the Washington wideout.

He filled the stat sheet in college and helped Washington to a national championship game appearance in 2023.

He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to end his college career. During 2023, he led the FBS with 1,640 receiving yards and also registered 92 catches and 13 touchdowns.

Odunze then impressed during the wide receiver drills at the NFL combine. At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. He also had a vertical jump of 39 inches and broad jump of 10-feet, 4-inches.

“He did a really, really nice job with the drills today,” Rapoport said of Odunze on NFL Network on March 2. “Someone who surely is in the mix, or I should say, is firmly in the mix to be a top 3 receiver, maybe even challenge to be the top receiver although Marvin Harrison Jr. does seem to have a leg up there.”

Prior to the NFL combine, the big boards at Pro Football Focus and ESPN both had Odunze ranked as the No. 3 receiver in the 2024 class. The only receivers ahead of him on both boards were Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Malik Nabers.

Could the Steelers Trade Up For Odunze in the First Round?

The Steelers adding Odunze to a pass-catching corps that will include Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth would be a dream for Kenny Pickett (or whoever plays quarterback in Pittsburgh next season). But that’s probably all it is at the moment — a dream.

Both mock draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network had Odunze as a top 10 pick in their latest mock drafts. Kiper projected Odunze at No. 6 to one of the teams he met with at the NFL combine — the New York Giants.

Furthermore, the Steelers hold the latest selection of the teams Rapoport mentioned as potential Odunze trade up candidates. It will take a major move for the Steelers to jump up, likely 10-15 spots, to land Odunze.

The last time a team moved up more than 10 spots for a wide receiver in the first round was the Detroit Lions just two years ago. The Lions jumped from No. 32 overall to No. 12 to select Jameson Williams.

To make that leap, the Lions sent the No. 32, 34 and 66 selections to the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 12 and 46 overall picks.

The Steelers hold the No. 51 and 84 overall selections on Day 2. Then, they have two fourth-round picks along with a sixth and seventh-round choice.

Depending on how far up the board the Steelers would move to get Odunze, they could potentially give up their top three picks for the receiver. That would leave the Steelers with only one choice in the top 119 selections.

It makes sense the Steelers are doing their due diligence on Odunze. But to acquire the opportunity to land him, the Steelers would be giving up the chance to address their other more significant needs.