Steelers Turn Heads With Reported Plan to Meet With Former $242 Million QB

Who might start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 season changes by the day. On March 7, veteran signal caller Russell Wilson made a move into the front runner position.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers “are interested in signing” the veteran quarterback and “are tentatively planning to meet” with Wilson before free agency begins on March 13.

Dulac added in his report on X (formerly Twitter) that Wilson “has interest” in joining the Steelers.

Obviously, that report generated quite the reaction on social media. The Score’s Daniel Valente supported the notion of signing Wilson.

“Let’s ride yinz,” wrote Valente.

https://twitter.com/StatsGuyDaniel/status/1765784457699537184

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wasn’t necessarily against the idea completely. But he offered a little more caution.

“Not convinced he’ll sign for vet min like many thing he will,” Kozora wrote. “What’s the 2025 plan?”

Some quick thoughts on Russell Wilson. – Not convinced he'll sign for vet min like many think he will

– Better improve o-line to protect him (100 sacks last two years, too much running around)

– What's the 2025 plan?

– Hard to see him be #2 if signed. Highly likely to start. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 7, 2024

Wilson spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Denver acquired Wilson with a draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks for five draft picks, including two first-round selections, and three starters.

Before playing his first game for the Broncos, Denver signed Wilson to a 5-year, $242.6 million contract.

But Wilson did not play at the same level in Denver he had throughout his career in Seattle. On March 4, the Broncos announced they told Wilson he will be released after the new league year begins on March 13.

Cutting Wilson will give Denver a $85 million in dead cap money.

Steelers Plan to Meet With QB Russell Wilson: Report

Wilson has been one of a few quarterbacks who have repeatedly been linked to the Steelers this offseason. But Pittsburgh’s scheduled meeting with Wilson is the first time the team has publicly expressed interest in the veteran quarterback.

Wilson made nine Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro in 2019 during 10 seasons with the Seahawks. From 2013-20, he never posted a losing season.