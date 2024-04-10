Steelers’ Russell Wilson Opens Up on Playing for Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson share an intriguing fact in common. They each were the second Black person to win a Super Bowl while holding their respective positions.

That doesn’t seem lost on Wilson. During an interview with Essence’s Okla Jones, Wilson shared what it will mean to him to play for Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers during 2024.

“To play 13 years in the NFL has been a dream come true,” Wilson said. “To be able to play for Mike Tomlin, to stand side by side with him and try to accomplish all the goals that I want to accomplish with the Steelers organization, and what that represents for the NFL, is one of the greatest gifts in the world.”

In February 2009, Tomlin became the second Black NFL head coach to win a Super Bowl. Tony Dungy was the first with his Super Bowl victory for the Indianapolis Colts two years prior.

Wilson was the second Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in February 2014. In January 1988, Doug Williams was the first Black quarterback to win the big game with the then Washington Redskins.

In the interview with Jones, Wilson sounded ready to break more barriers while playing for Tomlin in 2024.

Russell Wilson ‘Opening Doors’ for Black Quarterbacks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has emerged as the face for Black quarterbacks, and really, the entire league. But three years before the Chiefs drafted Mahomes, Wilson started in the Super Bowl two years in a row.

Wilson reflected on that experience while speaking with Jones.

“For me to be able to go to back-to-back Super Bowls, and win one of them, I think opened up a lot of doors,” Wilson said. “Now you see guys like Patrick Mahomes who won it; it’s really just us so far, but there’s more to come.”

Since Wilson’s back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl, three Black quarterbacks have also won MVP awards. Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have each won the award twice.

Three other Black signal callers — Jameis Winston, Kyler Murray and Bryce Young — were the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Wilson raved about the representation around the league at his position in 2024.

“What I love to see is guys getting drafted early, and that a lot of teams these days have Black quarterbacks playing for them,” Wilson said. “It’s all across the league, and it’s showing how the National Football League is starting to evolve, change and break down barriers. I think one of the biggest blessings of my career so far is that I’ve been fortunate to be able to open up doors for others, because of what others did for me.”

Wilson Aiming to Break Down More Barriers With Mike Tomlin

With each being a trailblazer at their positions, it’s fitting Wilson will play for Tomlin this season. Together, they could continue to break barriers in 2024.

If they lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl appearance, they would become just the second non-white head coach and quarterback combination to make the big game. No such combination has ever won the Super Bowl.

First, they must break the organization’s playoff win drought. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since beating the Chiefs in the 2017 AFC divisional round. Ironically, Kansas City traded up to draft Mahomes following that loss.

Wilson began his postseason career 6-1, but he’s lost six of his last nine playoff contests. Tomlin has had a similar career path. He started his Steelers coaching tenure 5-1 in the playoffs. But he’s 3-9 in the postseason since the 2011 Super Bowl.

Both Wilson and Tomlin have won a champion but have also experienced a Super Bowl loss.

Perhaps together they can rekindle their winning ways in January and February.