Steelers News: QB Russell Wilson Makes Final Free Agency Decision

It’s happening. The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing quarterback Russell Wilson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late on March 10 that the Steelers agreed with a 1-year deal with Wilson.

“Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and…”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the 1-year deal will be for the league minimum.

“Wilson will sign for the veteran minimum,” Dulac wrote on X. “Deal cannot be signed until Wednesday when free agency begins.”