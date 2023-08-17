Ex-Steelers DB Defends Viral George Pickens-Justin Jefferson Comments

Like most media personalities, Ryan Clark is well-known for his hot takes. But the take he dropped on August 16 on ESPN’s NFL Live caught fire. The former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back and Emmy-Award-winning analyst compared George Pickens to Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“I’m gonna say this as an LSU guy talking about another LSU guy and comparing him to a Georgia guy, George Pickens is much more talented than Justin Jefferson,” said Clark, which, of course, drew reactions of astonishment from his co-analysts. Given the sensationalism of that comment without context, that’s what made headlines and it quickly went viral on social media.

Barstool Sports tweeted the clip and jested, “Drug test Ryan Clark IMMEDIATELY.”

Clark did support his opinion with facts that make his statement less outlandish for some. “Justin Jefferson understands playing everything at the position from stems, leverage, catching the ball, he’s a savant. But here’s the other thing, and coach Tomlin told me something that I thought was great, he said they didn’t even work to tolerate him, and they certainly didn’t try to raise him at Georgia. They didn’t embrace who George Pickens is.”

“Now, in Pittsburgh, and talking to Ike Taylor about the way that the entire team loves his attitude, loves the way he approaches his job, that’s what the Pittsburgh Steelers have done for him.”

@GrungyGaming tweeted, “Woah buddy… I’m a diehard Steelers fan but @JJettas2 is the best in the game…”

Clark quoted the tweet with the response, “Agreed Jettas is the best in the game which is why I didn’t say GP was ‘BETTER.’ But why read and listen?” It was a hypothetical question. With the speed of how news travels these days, he knows many just see headlines or one-line comments with no context and don’t dig any deeper.

While Clark didn’t go into why he thought Pickens is more talented, what he didn’t say is that Pickens is better. It’s a fine line, but still a clear difference between the adjectives.

But those who get it can see why Clark isn’t overstating his opinion. Pickens possesses tremendous physical talent, as proven by his stretching out for insane one-handed sideline catches. In his first year alone, several of his catches were highlight reel material. He’s worked all offseason to improve in areas that, if he masters them, could have him more often in the same conversation as Justin Jefferson.

He’s worked on his route tree, separating from defenders and yards after the catch — all of which were on display in Pittsburgh’s August 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Now, we’ve put together a nice route package for him,” his quarterback Kenny Pickett said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “He continues to work on his game and we work on our continuity together. I’m really excited to see what he does heading into year two.”

Steelers’ Patrick Peterson Responds to George Pickens-Justin Jefferson Comments

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani caught up with Patrick Peterson during practice shortly after Clark’s comments went viral. “I definitely can see it. GP [George Pickens] is very, very raw. He’s very unpredictable when the ball is coming his way as far as his catch ability. On my podcast the other day, All Things Covered, I called his hands magnets, because if the ball is coming near him, he finds a way to come down with the catch.”

“But Justin is a savant of the position. He’s really, really in tuned in how to manipulate the defensive back, how to set his routes up. He’s going into year four, GP’s going into year two. It’s still some things that he wants to get better at.”

But when it comes down to pure talent, Peterson said, “I probably have to agree with Ryan on that one.”