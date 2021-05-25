Steelers Sign First-Round Pick Najee Harris

On Tuesday afternoon the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed rookie running back Najee Harris, the team’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pen to paper ✍️ pic.twitter.com/88EeEjlDBs — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2021

The specific terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that it’s a standard deal for a first-round draft pick and worth a guaranteed $13.1 million.

Steelers signed first-round draft pick Najee Harris to the standard four-year contract worth a slotted, fully-guaranteed $13.1 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2021

In April the Steelers made Harris the first running back selected in the 2021 Draft, taking him at No. 24 overall.

Harris finished his college career at Alabama as the school’s all-time leading rusher (3,843 yards) and career leader in touchdowns (57). His 4,624 all-purpose yards rank second in Crimson Tide history.

Just hours later the team also announced the signing of 2021 second-round pick Pat Freiermuth, who was selected No. 55 overall out of Penn State.

We have signed TE Pat Freiermuth. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2021

Freiermuth holds the school record for touchdowns for a Penn State tight end with 16. His 1,185 receiving yards ranks 26th overall in school history and third among tight ends at the school.

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Steelers!

1 Draft Pick Remains Unsigned

Now that Harris and Freiermuth have signed their rookie deals, the Steelers have just one 2021 draft pick who has yet to ink a contract, namely third-round pick Kendrick Green.

The Steelers announced the signings of fourth-round picks Dan Moore Jr. and Buddy Johnson on May 18. The team came to agreements with four other picks—defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III—on May 15.

Signing Bonuses for Steelers Rookies Selected in Rounds 4-7

According to overthecap.com, following are the contractual figures for the players Pittsburgh drafted in rounds four through seven.

Dan Moore Jr. No. 128 overall

Four years: $4,177,900

$697,900 signing bonus with salaries of $660,000 (2021), $825,000 (2022), $940,000 (2023) and $1,055,000 (2024).

Buddy Johnson No. 140 overall

Four years: $3,979,344

$499,344 signing bonus with salaries of $660,000 (2021), $825,000 (2022), $940,000 (2023) and $1,055,000 (2024).

Isaiahh Loudermilk No. 156 overall

Four years: $3,800,288

$320,288 signing bonus with salaries of $660,000 (2021), $825,000 (2022), $940,000 (2023) and $1,055,000 (2024).

Quincy Roche No. 216 overall

Four years: $3,626,576

$146,576 signing bonus with salaries of $660,000 (2021), $825,000 (2022), $940,000 (2023) and $1,055,000 (2024).

Tre Norwood No. 245 overall

Four years: $3,574,440

$94,440 signing bonus with salaries of $660,000 (2021), $825,000 (2022), $940,000 (2023) and $1,055,000 (2024).

Pressley Harvin III No. 254 overall

Four years $3,560,732

$80,732 signing bonus with salaries of $660,000 (2021), $825,000 (2022), $940,000 (2023) and $1,055,000 (2024).

Meanwhile, cornerback Shakur Brown is believed to have received the largest signing bonus of any of the team’s rookie undrafted free agents ($25,000), so his three-year contract could be worth as much as $2,450,000.

Two weeks ago, the Steelers announced the jersey numbers that will be worn by this year’s draft picks. Most notably, perhaps, is that Kendrick Green has chosen to wear No. 53, the same number he wore in college. Of course, it was previously worn by Maurkice Pouncey, the perennial Pro Bowler he is charged with replacing at center.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



Also Read:

• Steelers’ Troy Polamalu Selects Dick LeBeau as His Hall of Fame Presenter