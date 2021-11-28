Steelers Sign Ex-Rams, Titans Kicker to Practice Squad

On Saturday November 27 the Pittsburgh Steelers made a series of roster moves that included placing two players on injured reserve. In the midst of it all, the Steelers signed placekicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad, an insurance policy in case Mike Tomlin & Co. need a last-minute sub for Chris Boswell.

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

The Steelers added an extra placekicker to the practice squad almost a year ago to the day, and Matthew Wright went on to make his NFL debut a week later. In fact, Wright went on to appear in three games prior to the end of the 2020 season, thanks to hip and groin injuries suffered by Boswell. Wright has since gone on to win the Jaguars’ placekicking job, after having failed to earn the same role with the Detroit Lions.

Sam Sloman is a Former Seventh-Round Pick

This year the Steelers sign a kicker with more NFL experience, that being Sam Sloman, 24, a 2020 seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams out of Miami of Ohio, the alma mater of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The rookie won the Rams’ placekicking job but was released (in favor of veteran Kai Forbath) after just seven games, having made 10 of 13 field goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra point attempts.

In November 2020, Tennessee added him to its practice squad, and he went on to star in the one game in which he kicked for the Titans, converting all seven of the kicks in which he attempted, including a 37-yard field goal that allowed the Titans to clinch the AFC South with a 41-38 win over the Houston Texans.

Sam Sloman Spent Training Camp With The Steelers

Notably, the Steelers have already had the chance to audition Sloman in person. The team initially signed him on July 1, 2021, during an early round of roster cuts. His release came after he appeared in two preseason games, in which he converted two of three field goal attempts and three of four extra-points.

Sloman isn’t the first kicker the Steelers have had on the practice squad this season. On November 2, 2021, the team signed ex-Jaguars placekicker Josh Lambo to the practice squad in the wake of Boswell suffering a concussion on a fake field goal attempt vs. the Cleveland Browns. But Lambo remained on the squad for just a week, as Boswell was well enough to return to the field for the following game.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Steelers-Bengals Injury Update

In one other move of note from Saturday, the Steelers ruled out left cornerback Joe Haden, who will miss his second consecutive game with a mid-foot sprain. In positive news, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and rookie defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk are expected to play after being held out of last Sunday’s 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.



ALSO READ:

• Steelers Fan’s Obituary Says Lions Game Was ‘All He Could Take’

• Steelers’ Future at QB: ‘All-In’ With a Rookie? Big-Name Vet Like Aaron Rodgers?

• Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Offers Explanation For Devin Bush’s ‘Spotty’ Play

• Steelers’ Mike Tomlin: Salary, Rank Among Coaches Revealed by New Report

• Ex-Steelers QB Byron Leftwich Headlines Head Coach ‘Watch’ List