Steelers Host ‘Sleeper’ Quarterback Prospect: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their QB1 in Kenny Pickett, as well as a veteran backup in Mitch Trubisky. Yet they are very much in the market for a 3rd quarterback — ideally an inexpensive developmental prospect. So it’s hardly a surprise that they are bringing in Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune for a visit, this according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Houston QB Clayton Tune will be visiting the #Saints tomorrow and the #Browns later this week, source said, and he has upcoming visits and/or workouts with the #Giants, #Steelers, #Bucs, #Rams and hometown #Texans. After the first 4 QBs, it’s wide open. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2023

Houston QB Clayton Tune “Can Spin It”

Tune may not be among the very top prospects in this year’s draft class but that doesn’t mean he won’t find success in the NFL.

“Tune isn’t your run-of-the-mill noodle-armed small schooler putting up big numbers against lesser competition. He can spin it, as his six completions targeted 40-plus yards downfield were fourth most in the country and his 29 completions 20-plus yards downfield ranked 12th,” notes Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus (PFF), which has Tune as one of the 10 best quarterbacks in this draft class — and the No. 167-ranked prospect on its draft board — just ahead of Stetson Bennett of Georgia.

Clayton Tune DEEP to Tank Dell🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/Vs5xWzyEiI — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2022

And, as a three-year starter, he has a lot of experience, having thrown for 11,127 yards in 44 college games, having completed 887 of 1,396 attempts with 95 touchdown passes against 41 interceptions.

“Tune has a similar sort of pro/cons profile to Bailey Zappe coming out of Western Kentucky last year. The high-end may not be anything to write home about, but if you want to put a lot of the passing game on his plate, he can handle it,” concludes Renner, making reference to the New England Patriots quarterback who was selected in the 4th-round of the draft last year (No. 137 overall). For what it’s worth, Zappe went 2-0 in four appearances as a rookie, posting a 100.9 passer rating. That’s why the Western Kentucky product is expected to “push” Mac Jones for his team’s starting job this season.

Clayton Tune Compared to Former No. 2 Overall Pick Marcus Mariota

Meanwhile, Tune has also been likened to various other NFL quarterbacks, with The Gridiron Review comparing him to Geno Smith and calling him “a project that could pay off big as a mid round pick if he gets the proper time to develop.”

For its part, NFL Draft Buzz compares him to 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, describing him as an “amazing competitor” who “excels in the two-minute offense and is clutch in the most difficult situations.”

Finally, CBS Sports calls Tune a “sleeper prospect” and compares him to former No. 2 overall selection Marcus Mariota (2015, Tennessee Titans), noting that “he has lots of high-caliber, challenging throws on film and can throw with precision and anticipation.

Andrew Fillipponi: Steelers ‘Don’t Need Another Developmental QB’

Naturally, not everyone is on board with the idea of the Steelers drafting a quarterback on the third day of the draft, much less day two.

“I don’t get the Steelers bringing in a quarterback prospect for a visit,” tweeted Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan. “You don’t need another developmental QB. You have Kenny. Don’t waste a pick on a QB. Take a player who could become a starter one day. Re-sign Mediocre Mason for peanuts to carry a clipboard.”

I don't get the Steelers bringing in a quarterback prospect for a visit. You don't need another developmental QB. You have Kenny. Dont waste a pick on a QB. Take a player who could become a starter one day. Re-sign Mediocre Mason for peanuts to carry a clipboard. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 5, 2023

Never mind that Mason Rudolph probably doesn’t want to return to the Steelers after being given less than a fair chance of earning playing time last season. Or that Tune could potentially develop into a starter.

“Tune is closer to average than elite in most areas, but he does have above-average physical tools….. He also flashes above-average arm strength and has enough elasticity to adjust his throwing angles and work off-platform,” relates Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network. “He can be a quality developmental backup early on, and if he can keep honing the mental side of his game, he could go on to be a solid spot-starter and safety blanket.”