Steelers’ ‘Way Too High’ Asking Price for Mason Rudolph Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a hard time moving one of their key players if this is their asking price.

According to Andrew Filliponi of 93.7 The Fan, the Steelers’ asking price for Mason Rudolph is as high as a third-round draft pick. Filliponi mentions how Pittsburgh would concede by giving up a fourth-round pick.

“I’ve heard the Steelers want as much as a 3rd round pick for Mason Rudolph. But would probably take a 4th round pick,” says Filliponi. “That asking price is WAY TOO HIGH.”

Why Steelers’ Asking Price for Rudolph is High

If the Steelers are indeed looking to move their backup veteran quarterback, that asking price is a bit too much. For perspective, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was recently traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers this past offseason. Mayfield was traded for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

By comparison, Rudolph has never started a full season and has just started just 10 games during his four-season career, going 5-4-1 in the process. If Mayfield — who led the Browns to a playoff win during the 2020 season — could only net a fifth-round pick, Rudolph is not going to net a higher draft pick.

The 27-year-old quarterback has been mentioned in trade rumors, with a former NFL general manager mentioning to Filliponi that Rudolph could be traded to the Detroit Lions by the end of the week.

“A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week,” said Filliponi on Monday, August 15.

Rudolph Ignores Trade Rumors: ‘No Control’ Over Scenarios

Rudolph addressed those rumors following practice earlier in the week.

“Those are all scenarios that I have no control over,” Rudolph said. “That’s not what my focus is on right now. My focus is on going down and putting the finishing touches on this week. Today with practice, then there’s walk-through and then Jacksonville.”

Rudolph is currently in the midst of a quarterback battle with free agent signee Mitch Trubisky and first-round rookie Kenny Pickett. While Rudolph is considered the backup quarterback at the moment, Pickett is due to earn first half reps in the Steelers’ next preseason game. Meanwhile, Trubisky remains the favorite to start Week 1 for Pittsburgh.

That potentially leaves Rudolph as the odd man out. Although his experience and familiarity in the Steelers’ system gives him an advantage, Pittsburgh might find it more suitable to simply move on from their former third-round draft selection.

The veteran quarterback recently sounded off on his lack of first-team reps during training camp.

Via Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports:

“Mason Rudolph said this morning he hasn’t gotten as many first-team reps as he’d like this camp but that he’s not going to whine about it,” said Batko. “Tries to balance expressing how serious he is about competing but also making the best of his situation no matter where he is in rotation.”

The Steelers will have to lower their asking price for Rudolph in any potential trade, but it’s looking like the end is near.