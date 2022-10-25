Steelers Super Bowl Champion Calls Out Team After Loss: ‘P***** Me Off’

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t playing too hot these days.

Following their Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers are now 2-5. While the 16-10 loss doesn’t look too bad when simply looking at the score, the defeat is a little more frustrating due to the fact that Pittsburgh lost the game with two opportunities to take the lead at the end of the fourth quarter.

However, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two interceptions on the team’s last two drives with the Steelers in the red zone.

Former offensive lineman Trai Essex won two Super Bowls while playing in Pittsburgh for seven seasons (2005-2011). Needless to say, the former Steelers lineman wasn’t happy at all about the team’s performance, saying that the game “p*****” him off.

“I slept very angrily last night,” Essex said on Monday, October 24. “That game p***** me off. It would be one thing if we just didn’t have the talent. But that’s not the case. We played dumb football last night.”

Steelers Commit Penalties at Worst Time

Outside of Pickett committing two turnovers with the team threatening to take the lead, the Steelers committed an ill-timed penalty on a 3rd-and-1 conversion from the Dolphins’ 15-yard-line. After Pickett ran for the first down, Pittsburgh was penalized five yards due to an illegal shift. That automatically negated the first down and created a 3rd-and-6 attempt from Miami’s 20-yard-line.

However, the Steelers committed another ill-advised penalty. After Pickett scrambled for five yards, creating what would have been a feasible fourth-and-1 conversion, Pittsburgh tackle Dan Moore Jr. was called for a holding penalty. That penalty created a 3rd-and-16, eventually resulting in a Pickett interception.

Essex also had an issue with offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s play-calling during the game. During one of Pickett’s interceptions, he took issue with the hook route called on the play along with a double reverse play call.

“This s*** was predictable,” said Essex. “We got picked off on a 16yd hook route. We also ran a double reverse on 1st down. And all our DB’s have anti-interception gloves on.”

Steelers’ Inability to Intercept Passes is Reason for Loss, Says Tomlin

The Steelers had several chances to pick off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, only for them to fail in doing so. Head coach Mike Tomlin attributed the loss to Pittsburgh’s inability to catch those interceptions.

“You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”

Essex isn’t exaggerating when it comes to the amount of talent on this team. While Pittsburgh may be young, they certainly aren’t lacking in talent. Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth all surround Pickett. However, the results have been underwhelming during the first several weeks of the season.

Pittsburgh is averaging just 15.3 points per game, ranking 31st in the league. The Steelers also rank 29th in yards and 30th in points scored per drive and percentage of drives ending in a score.

With the Steelers due to visit the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, things aren’t going to get any easier for Pittsburgh.