Steelers ‘Interested’ in Signing Ex-Pro Bowl QB: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be aiming for a specific quarterback to add to their roster.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are one of multiple teams interested in the services of former No. 2 overall draft pick Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky is one of several notable quarterbacks who will enter free agency. The former Chicago Bears starter spent the past season as a backup to Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills.

As Schultz notes, Trubisky is reportedly drawing lots of free agency “buzz.”

“Mitch Trubisky drawing lots of FA buzz,” says Schultz. “Several teams – inc #Commanders, #Steelers and #Saints – are all interested in the former No. 2 pick, sources say. Trubisky is still just 27 – #Bills LOVED having him – and several execs told me Mitch is viewed as a starting QB right now.”

Even Matt Miller of ESPN remarks that there’s a growing interest in the former Bears starter.

“I’ve talked to more NFL teams this week about Mitchell Trubisky than the 22 QB class,” says Miller. “I think that says a lot.”

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

How Trubisky Figures Into Steelers’ QB Mix

The 27-year-old had an up-and-down career as the Bears’ franchise quarterback from 2017 until 2020. While Trubisky did have some success in Chicago — he led the Bears to two playoff berths and notched a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 — he was never full embraced as the long-term option in Chicago.

Across four seasons, Trubisky posted a 29-21 record and threw 64 touchdowns against 38 interceptions. The numbers aren’t bad; but the fact that top-tier QB’s such as Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were drafted after Trubisky made the pick look even worse for Chicago.

The Steelers have a big void at quarterback at the moment. We know that Pittsburgh will enter training camp with returnees Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins battling for the starting QB job. However, we don’t know who will round out the quarterback competition.

General manager Kevin Colbert recently discussed the Steelers’ plans at quarterback and revealed Pittsburgh will enter training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

“We know we’re going to add to the position,” Colbert said on Feb. 21. “I can’t tell you how, but at this point we will go to camp with four.”

That likely means the Steelers will add one more veteran to the mix with a rookie arm to compete for the starting job.

Trubisky’s Resume is a Mixed Bag

Whether or not Trubisky is the right guy to add to the mix remains to be seen. But there’s no doubting his wealth of starting experience and the fact that he’s had some degree of success. Compared to the other top free agents quarterbacks on the market, Trubisky has actually led a team to the playoffs — unlike Jameis Winston — and has compiled a better winning percentage (58%) than Teddy Bridgewater (33-30, .523%).

However, the advanced analytics paint a deeper picture of how below-average Trubisky’s performance really was in Chicago. Across four seasons as the Bears starter, he never posted higher than a 66.4 offensive grade (his rookie season) and never ranked higher than 28th among all quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Steelers would likely sign Trubisky to a short-term, low-risk contract. In other words, it would negate any risk attached to signing Trubisky.

But considering Pittsburgh already has insurance with other options in tow, the Trubisky signing could become better than anyone expects.

We’ll see if the Steelers are serious about taking a chance on Trubisky when free agency opens up on March 16.