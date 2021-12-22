Ex-Steelers Running Back Signs With Buccaneers: Report

A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back found a new home.

Former four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection Le’Veon Bell has signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move comes after Leonard Fournette’s injury — which could sideline him for the remainder of the regular season.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

“Sources: The Bucs are signing RB Le’Veon Bell, pending physical,” says Pelissero.

“With Leonard Fournette injured Sunday night, the Bucs need reinforcements and Le’Veon Bell — the three-time Pro Bowl pick cut by the Ravens last month — is set to join a contender,” Pelissero continued.

Bell Emerged as Elite Runner With Steelers

Bell is best known for his six-year tenure with the Steelers. The 29-year-old back emerged as one of the best running backs in the game from 2013 until 2018, leading the league in rushing attempts in 2017 and garnering each of his All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections while in Pittsburgh.

He catapulted that success into a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets in 2019.

Bell also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs last year and the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season. In five games in Baltimore, he rushed 31 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns before he was released in the middle of November.

With both Fournette and third-down back Giovani Bernard sidelined due to injuries, Ronald Jones and Bell project to be the Buccaneers’ top two running backs for the remainder of the regular season.

Reunion Game Versus Ingram

As the Steelers prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, it’ll be against one of their former players.

The Steelers will match up opposite of Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was traded by Pittsburgh in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. earlier this season.

Head Mike Tomlin doesn’t regret his decision to trade the former Pro Bowl linebacker — who wasn’t happy in his role in Pittsburgh.

Via Joe Rutter of Tribune Live:

“To be quite honest and blunt, Melvin no longer wanted to be here,” Tomlin said on Tuesday, December 21.

In eight games and six starts with the Steelers, Ingram posted just 10 tackles and one sack.

However, he hasn’t made much of a bigger impact in Kansas City than he did in Pittsburgh. He’s actually appearing in less snaps (57%) with the Chiefs than he did with the Steelers (62%). His stats in six games (three starts) with Kansas City is also identical — 10 tackles and one sack.

The 32-year-old linebacker spoke about his new home in Kansas City earlier this month — and he doesn’t seem to regret the trade either.

Via Rutter:

“This is exactly what I expected,” Ingram said. “It’s cool. I wouldn’t say they didn’t believe in me. They knew what I was. They had their guys. That situation is over. I just went over to say hi and kept moving. It’s been amazing here since Day One. They’ve embraced me with open arms and just let me come in and be me.”