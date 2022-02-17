Steelers Considered ‘Potential’ Suitor for Ex-No. 2 Overall Pick QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to an unlikely option as their starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

The Steelers made a late-season run to clinch a playoff berth in Ben Roethlisberger’s final season. Despite Roethlisberger’s struggles in his final season, the Steelers still inched their way to the playoffs. According to Pro Football Focus, Roethlisberger’s 55.8 offensive grade was the worst of any starting QB in the league.

Despite Roethlisberger’s inept play, Pittsburgh’s core of young offensive players combined with the coaching of Mike Tomlin lifted the team into the postseason. While there may be uncertainty as the Steelers head into the offseason with questions surrounding who their next franchise QB will be, Pittsburgh fans shouldn’t feel too nervous. If the Steelers are able to acquire even a decent-level veteran at quarterback, they should be in the playoff hunt again.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz can be that guy. While outlining his “favorites” to acquire Wentz, Benjamin explained why the Steelers could emerge as an option for the embattled quarterback.

“While a Rodgers trade would be sweet for both parties, they feel far more likely to go with a soft rebuild at QB as Mike Tomlin wades into post-Ben Roethlisberger waters,” says Benjamin. “Wentz offers some traits of a younger Ben, and his arrival wouldn’t preclude them from drafting a QB. They’re also built to play like Wentz’s Colts did in 2021, leaning on the run and defense.”

Wentz Played Efficient During 2021 Season

Wentz is coming off of a solid season with the Colts, throwing for 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. His INT rate was just 1.4%, the second-best mark of his career. Furthermore, his eight fumbles (five lost) were a clear decline from his 2020 numbers of 10 fumbles with four lost. It’s worth noting Wentz played in 17 games in 2021 compared to just 12 during the 2020 season.

Furthermore, Wentz isn’t owed any guaranteed money past the 2022 season. He would essentially be a short-term rental with no risk attached.

During the 2021 season, the Colts ran their offense through MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor, as he ran for a league-leading 1,811 yards on 332 carries and 18 touchdowns.

In other words, that’s not too different from the type of formula that the Steelers rode to success last season.

Why Wentz Makes Sense for Steelers

Benjamin makes two important points when it pertains to the Steelers’ looming offseason.

For one, an Aaron Rodgers trade is unlikely. As much respect as Rodgers and Tomlin have for one another, it’s more likely that Rodgers either remains with the Green Bay Packers or is traded to a team with a more cap-friendly situation such as the Denver Broncos.

Secondly, the Steelers embody the whole ground-and-pound, defensive-oriented approach. As mentioned before, the 2021 Steelers somehow made it to the playoffs with (statistically) the worst starting quarterback in the league. While Roethlisberger deserves a ton of credit for pulling out some clutch plays that directly led to those wins, one cannot argue how much the veteran quarterback had declined in his final season of play.

Najee Harris led the league in touches (381), ranked second in the league in carries (307) and ranked fourth in rushing yards (1,200) while being named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. The numbers eerily resemble Taylor’s production with the Colts.

It’s true that Wentz isn’t a perfect quarterback. His lackluster performance in the team’s regular season finale with a playoff berth on the line gave the Steelers a chance at a playoff berth. If Wentz doesn’t turn the ball over twice and produce just a 74.6 quarterback rating versus the 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts make it to the playoffs.

However, it’s undeniable that Wentz can play controlled under the right environment. He proved that last season in Indianapolis.

There are worse options out there for the Steelers. If Pittsburgh wants to acquire a quarterback while giving up little in return, Wentz isn’t a bad option by any means.