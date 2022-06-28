Steelers Predicted to Cut Former Highly-Touted Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be forced to make some tough decisions for their final 53-man roster.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor released her 53-man roster prediction for the start of the season for Pittsburgh. In her projection, safety Karl Joseph is left off of the roster. The former first-round draft pick spent last season with the Steelers after he was released during roster cut-downs by the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the start of 2021.

Joseph didn’t make his active roster debut until October, appearing in just two games with the Steelers.

In Pryor’s projected safety outlook, starters Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds — along with backups Miles Killebrew and Damontae Kazee — make the final roster over Joseph.

“No real surprises in this group, although look for former Dallas Cowboys safety Kazee to give the Steelers more quality depth at the position than they had last season,” Pryor says. “Also keep an eye on former Raiders first-round pick Karl Joseph to make a push for a roster spot with a strong training camp.”

Joseph Was Once Highly-Touted Safety

The 28-year-old is best known for his initial four-season tenure with the Raiders from 2016 until 2019, starting 41 of his 49 appearances during that time frame. Outside of his stint with the Raiders, Joseph also spent one season with the Cleveland Browns, starting eight of his 14 appearances during the 2020 season.

Outside of being a former first-round draft pick, Joseph actually spent the majority of his time with the Raiders as one of the better safeties in the league. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound veteran posted defensive grades of 71.2, 67.8, 74.5 and 69.9 during his first four seasons with the Raiders, according to Pro Football Focus. Joseph was the 24th top-ranked player (74.5 defensive grade) among all safeties (with at least 500 snaps) during the 2018 season.

However, he’s failed to make a significant positive impact on a defensive unit since the 2019 season, posting a 52.8 defensive grade and 53.3 grade in coverage in 2020 with the Browns. Furthermore, a major concern is Joseph’s lack of durability. Despite having played six seasons in the league, Joseph has never played a full season.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Joseph Might Have to Beat Out Kazee for Roster Spot

Due to Joseph’s late start with the Steelers — he didn’t sign with the practice squad until September — he never received a fair shot with the team last season.

If Pittsburgh only keep four safeties on the roster entering the 2022 season, Joseph could find himself as the odd man out, even with a strong training camp. Killebrew is a special teams ace, appearing in 335 snaps (68% of plays) on the unit last season.

Meanwhile, Damontae Kazee signed a one-year deal with the Steelers after spending last season as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys. The former interceptions leader has started 49 of his 69 career games. In other words, if Joseph wants to ensure his spot on the Steelers, he’ll likely have to beat out the veteran Kazee.

The Steelers kept four safeties active for most of last season, with Joseph acting as a fifth safety inactive on most game days.

It’s unlikely the Steelers keep Joseph around for a second consecutive season on the active roster as a sparsely-used safety. The backup safety spot battle between Kazee and Joseph will likely determine who ends up on the 53-man roster for the season.