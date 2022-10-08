Steelers Make Move, Sign Former Second-Round Pick: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are beefing up their front seven just prior to their big matchup versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

As reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Saturday, October 8, the Steelers are signing outside linebacker Ryan Anderson off of their practice squad.

“The #Steelers are signing OLB Ryan Anderson to their 53-man roster off the practice squad, per source,” said Pelissero.

Anderson Spent Four Seasons With Commanders Defense

Anderson had spent the entire 2022 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He’s most notably a former second-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders, spending his first four seasons with the franchise from 2017 until 2020. The 28-year-old carved out a role as a reserve linebacker, appearing in 52 games with four starts.

During his first four seasons in Washington, Anderson racked up 86 tackles with six sacks along with 15 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

After signing a contract with the New York Giants during the 2021 offseason, Anderson was suspended for the first six games of the season due to violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Shortly after, he was released by the Giants.

As noted by Dave Schofield of SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain, Anderson’s elevation — combined with the team needing another practice squad elevation due to Terrell Edmunds being ruled out versus the Bills — David Anenih is the most likely player to be released.

“Until the announcement is officially made by the Steelers, the player who will be released is only speculation,” says Schofield. “Based on Anderson‘s elevation last week in place of David Anenih, and the fact that Anenih has now spent the required three weeks on the Steelers roster after they signed him from the Tennessee Titans practice squad, he is the most likely candidate to be released.”

Anderson Best Fits as Situational Pass Rusher, Says Scouting Report

Anderson is also notable for being an alum of the University of Alabama. He won a national championship as a junior during the 2015 season before emerging as a starter for his senior year in 2016.

As noted by Pro Football Focus when he entered the draft back in 2017, Anderson fits best as a 3-4 situational pass-rushing specialist — a role that he has essentially played during his entire pro career.

“If Anderson could transition to off-ball linebacker he could be a dominant blitz threat much like Ayers,” said PFF. “As a pure 3-4 outside linebacker he may not be nearly as productive as a pass rusher unless it’s in a more limited 10-15 rush per game role.”

PFF noted that he may be limited in being a “three-down player.” Anderson never exceeded 49 percent of the defensive snaps in a single season during his tenure in Washington.

“Anderson is a ‘tweener and may be tapped out already with his potential,” said PFF. “He’s been a supremely productive college player, but he’s also played in a favorable scheme at Alabama with incredible surrounding talent. He’s worth a look to see if that production can translate at the next level though he may be limited from being a three-down player.”

The Steelers will hope Anderson can aid in their pass rush, which has been lacking since T.J. Watt’s injury in Week 1. According to PFF, Pittsburgh ranks 17th in pass-rushing grade (67.4).