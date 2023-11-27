Steelers’ T.J. Watt Achieves Impressive Sacks Milestone

D

omitting on the defensive side of the ball has never been a challenge for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. So much so, that he’s achieved something that only one other NFL great has ever done in a short span of time.

Per Pro Football Network, Watt recorded 2 sacks in the Steelers’ Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. With that, he now has 91 career sacks. He joins Green Bay Packers‘ Hall-of-Fame defensive end Reggie White as the only 2 players to have reached 90-plus within their first 100 games played.

#Steelers star T.J. Watt has 91 sacks through his first 98 games❕ Watt and Reggie White are the only 2 players ever with more than 90 through their first 100 games. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kgITssueJJ — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 26, 2023

Watt wasted no time getting after the quarterback last Sunday. His first sack came at the 11:17 mark of the 1st quarter. Watt made a beautiful inside-out play to evade 2 offensive linemen before curling around the left side to sack Bengals QB Jake Browning from behind and force a fumble.

Watt came alive again with 13:49 to go in the 4th quarter. Browning tried to cut up the middle and was stifled by Watt and Cameron Heyward. The Steelers’ defense was on the same page all game. However, Watt set the tone and the pressure he applied on Browning allowed the secondary to get their hands on pass attempts and disrupt the flow of Cincinnati’s offense.

Watt’s Dominant Track Record Carrying Over into Blistering 2023 Campaign

It seems like every time Watt’s face appears on a highlight reel, it’s after taking a quarterback down as he lets out an impassioned roar to the crowd. This season, Watt has been on fire and is a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. But his body of work extends far beyond 2023.

The road to 91 sacks was kicked off with a strong rookie season which saw him go for 7 takedowns. Since then, Watt’s gone for double-digit sacks every year in which he’s played 15-plus games.

He can thank much of his accelerated ascension up the NFL career leaderboards to his remarkable 2021 campaign. That year, he set the single-season NFL-record with 22.5 sacks. His 91 career sacks have come in only 98 games. There seems to be much more road ahead for the University of Wisconsin Product.

How Watt Stacks Up to White’s Achievement

White’s name is up there with Lawrence Taylor and Deion Sanders for best defensive player in league history. He had 13 sacks as a rookie and by the time he was done with his 4th season, had already led the league twice in that department and had averaged over 17 a year.

White also played in a different era where the run game was more emphasized. Though, blistering passing attacks such as Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins as well as John Elway and the Denver Broncos were changing the game.

Watt plays with a tenacity that White exemplified during his career. Both have the proof to show for on film and on the stats sheet. Both are the only 2 men, alongside former New York Jets DE Mark Gastinau to have led the NFL in the aforementioned department in two consecutive years.

Can Watt Break the All-Time Career Sacks Record?

They stand in an illustrious category by themselves. Now, Watt will look to continue his historic tear and further ascend among the greats. Watt is on pace to record 7 more sacks in the Steelers’ 6 remaining games.

After that, he’ll be on track to enter the top-30 in 2024. Of course, that will hang on his health and keeping up his productivity levels. Former New Orleans Saints great Pat Swilling sits at No. 30 with 107.5 while Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald sits one notch above at 108.5.