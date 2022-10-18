Steelers Could Have Chance to Land $64 Million Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be a “viable” trade destination for one of the top stars in the league.

As proposed by Pro Football Network’s BJ Rudell, the Steelers could be a potential landing spot for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As mentioned by Rudell, Pittsburgh may not be an “obvious landing spot” for the former Pro Bowl running back. However, their draft assets combined with the fact that they possess a second-year runner coming off of a 1,200-yard campaign (Najee Harris) may be the most appealing trade package for the Panthers.

“Pittsburgh has the same out-of-the-box draft picks as the Giants: a first-rounder each of the next three years, a second-rounder each of the next three years, etc. But they also have a versatile 24-year-old RB with more than two years remaining on his rookie contract,” says Rudell. “While Najee Harris has struggled this season, some of that might be due to the offensive line.”

McCaffrey Would Be Centerpiece of Young Steelers Core

The Steelers are currently 2-4. Although they’re clearly not one of the better teams in the league, they’re just one game out of the division lead after their big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

With T.J. Watt likely to return from injury in Week 10 or 11, Pittsburgh may have a chance at going on a late-season run for a postseason push. Acquiring arguably the top dual-threat back in the league in McCaffrey may be the piece that pushes them towards that goal.

The 26-year-old back is healthy for the first time in two seasons and proving that he’s one of the best backs in the league once again. McCaffrey has run for 393 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in addition to catching 33 passes for 277 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, McCaffrey’s 83.3 offensive grade ranks fourth and his 82.6 receiving grade ranks second among all players at his position.

In other words, with the Steelers going with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, McCaffrey could provide a much-needed safety blanket. In fact, Pittsburgh would have one of the best skill position cores in the entire league with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth all flanking him.

All of those players — with the exception of Claypool — are young and locked in through the 2024 season. Pittsburgh is a destination that actually possesses the cap space to acquire McCaffrey.

“They’re currently top 10 in available cap space for 2023, so taking on McCaffrey’s salary should be manageable,” says Rudell. “All of their core offensive playmakers are signed through next season, and all but Chase Claypool (who could be expendable by then) are signed through 2024. In other words, the Steelers would upgrade dramatically at RB for a little over two years before needing to reassess their offense.”

Steelers Would Upgrade With McCaffrey Acquisition

While Harris certainly had an impressive rookie season, he’s been stagnant for the Steelers this season. The 24-year-old has run for just 3.2 yards per carry as Pittsburgh ranks 28th in the league in rushing yards per attempt. According to PFF, the Steelers’ 58.6 run-blocking grade ranks 18th in the league.

Trading Harris not only gives the young back a fresh start in Carolina, the Steelers would end up acquiring the top dual-threat back in the league.

Acquiring McCaffrey would lift Pittsburgh from being a non-playoff team into a contender this season. If the Steelers are willing to take a chance and trade their franchise back along with draft capital, it’s a deal that could happen by the deadline on Nov. 1.