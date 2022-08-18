Steelers Could Trade Young Star in 2022: ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’

The Pittsburgh Steelers could trade one of their young stars during the 2022 season.

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, the Steelers could trade wide receiver Chase Claypool before the trade deadline on November 1. Benz argues that the Steelers won’t pay Claypool more money than what they recently offered to Diontae Johnson. Furthermore, the emergence of rookie receiver George Pickens could lead to Claypool being expendable.

Via Tim Benz of Tribune Live:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Chase Claypool got traded before the deadline (Nov. 1),” Florio said on 93.7 The Fan. “I don’t think they are going to pay him the way they paid Diontae Johnson. He’s going to want even more than Johnson. You’ve got to hold some back for George Pickens. Once you see that Pickens can get it done, I think you have to put on the table the possibility of trading Chase Claypool.”

Benz Shuts Down Claypool-for-Smith Trade

The idea of Claypool being involved in a trade has become a popular one with Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith hitting the trade block. However, Benz argues that the Steelers trading Claypool for Smith just for the sake of doing it, is a pretty silly idea.

“If he’s part of a trade to Chicago for linebacker Roquan Smith. But how about just waiting to sign Smith in the offseason then if that’s what it is going to take?” asks Benz. “And, frankly, it’s probably going to take more than just Claypool to pull off a deal like that. It may take a first round pick, too.”

Claypool has served as one of the Steelers’ top two receiving options over his first two seasons, posting at least 800 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons. However, his play dropped off in his sophomore campaign compared to his rookie season, posting just two receiving touchdowns in comparison to nine during his first season.

Why the Steelers Won’t Trade Claypool in 2022

The 24-year-old Claypool will enter the 2022 season as one of the Steelers’ starting receivers, even with the emergence of Pickens. While the idea of trading a young receiver for assets seems like an appealing idea, it probably wouldn’t be a smart one. For all of Claypool’s flaws — his maturity has previously come into question — the Steelers heavily rely on three-receiver sets.

In fact, Pittsburgh relied on three-receiver sets on 75 percent of their plays. More importantly, he’s a productive receiver at a cheap rate. Because the Steelers drafted Claypool with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Claypool is due to earn just $1.21 million this year and $1.51 million next season.

While Pickens (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) is certainly emerging as a potential favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, there is still a place for Claypool in the Steelers’ offense. When one factors in the uncertainty of the quarterback position with either journeyman veteran Mitch Trubisky or rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett starting, Pittsburgh can ill-afford to trade one of their more reliable options.

It may be true that the Steelers aren’t willing to pay Claypool the type of money they’re now paying Johnson — $18.4 million annual salary — but that’s a problem they’ll worry about next season entering Claypool’s last year of his contract.

Pittsburgh may consider a Claypool trade down the road, it’s just unlikely to happen during the 2022 season — even if Pickens emerges as a star.