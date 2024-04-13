Terence Garvin Says Steelers Should Re-Sign Former Pro Bowler

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had one of the NFL’s most interesting offseasons.

They have made huge changes to their roster through trades and free agency.

The Steelers have completely reshaped their quarterback room, they’ve fixed their inside linebacker issues, and they’ve even created a new need at wide receiver.

There is still plenty left that they could do before the offseason ends with some interesting free agents still available and the draft around the corner.

Former Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin thinks one of the things they should do would be to re-sign one of their players that hit free agency this offseason.

During an appearance on the April 11 episode of the “Arthur Moats Experience With Deke Podcast”, Garvin revealed that he thinks the Steelers should re-sign former Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander.

“Oh man, Pat Queen and Kwon in the same room. That’s an explosive little core. You get that (Achilles) healed up. That might not be a bad one to bring back in there. He was playing really well (last year).”

Alexander’s Path to Pittsburgh

Despite not being selected by the Buccaneers until the fourth round of the 2015 draft, Alexander’s career got off to a fast start.

In just 12 games as a rookie, Alexander made 93 total tackles, added 3 sacks, intercepted a pair of passes, and forced 2 fumbles.

He got even better year two. In 2016, Alexander led the league with 108 solo tackles, had 145 total tackles, and defended 7 passes. His impressive second season earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Unfortunately, that was the peak of his career. The next season his numbers dropped to 97 total tackles with 4 passes defended, but he did manage to intercept 3 passes in 12 games that season.

From there, injuries became a major issue for Alexander. He played just six games for the Bucs in 2018 because of a torn ACL.

Following that season, he signed with the 49ers. In his first year with the 9ers, his season came to an end after 8 games because of a torn pectoral.

The next season, he was traded to the Saints after just five games.

He started seven games for the Saints before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear.

The next season, he managed to play in 12 games and made 50 tackles, but spent time on injured reserve because of an elbow injury.

He then spent the 2022 season with the Jets and stayed healthy for the full season. He made 67 tackles in 17 games and forced a fumble.

In 2023, he made the move to the Steelers on a one-year deal and was able to make 41 tackles in his first nine games with the team.

Unfortunately, his season ended with another torn Achilles.

Steelers Could Still Use Some Depth

The Steelers made a big move to address their inside linebacker situation this offseason.

They signed All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen away from the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers are set for starters after making that move, but they could still use some depth at the position.

Outside of Queen and Elandon Roberts, the team has a lot of question marks at the position.

Cole Holcomb had a solid start to his time with the Steelers. He made 54 tackles in his first 8 games, but his season was ended by a major knee injury.

The only other inside linebacker on the roster who made a tackle last season was Mark Robinson, who had 30.

Last season, the team ran into some serious depth issues at the position because of injuries and ended up having to sign Myles Jack and Blake Martinez, who had both previously retired.

It’s certainly a situation they’d like to avoid seeing a repeat of in 2024.

Bringing Alexander back could be a good way to make sure they have some depth to fall back on next season in case they run into anymore issues at the position.